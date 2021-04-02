Dawn Logo

Van der Dussen century lifts South Africa to 273-6 in first ODI

AFPPublished April 2, 2021
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot during the first one-day international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, April 2. — AFP
Rassie van der Dussen hit a maiden international century and enabled South Africa to recover from a shaky start in the first one-day international against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Van der Dussen made 123 not out in a South African total of 273 for six after the hosts were sent in to bat on a pitch which Van der Dussen described as “sticky and two-paced”.

South Africa were struggling at 55 for four before Van der Dussen and David Miller (50) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 116. He and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) then added 64 for the sixth wicket.

“It was a tough situation but now we've got a pretty decent score,” said Van der Dussen.

Van der Dussen, 32, had been dismissed three times in the nineties — twice in one-day internationals and once in a Test match — since making his debut two seasons ago.

Van der Dussen took 80 balls to reach his fifty but lifted the tempo of his innings to finish with 10 fours and two sixes off 134 balls.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock got South Africa off to a promising start before three wickets fell in two overs as 34 for no wicket became 43 for three after 7.5 overs, with a fourth wicket falling in the 15th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers in the seventh over, with the wickets interspersed by a no-ball and a hooked six by Markram off the ensuing free hit.

Afridi finished with two for 61, while fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf took two for 72.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam earlier said the presence of some moisture in the pitch influenced his decision to bowl first. Pakistan gave a first cap to batsman Danish Aziz.

Temba Bavuma, captaining South Africa for the first time, said the hosts would seek to post a total of about 280.

“There might be something in the wicket for the bowlers but on this ground we can score quite a lot at the end if there are wickets in hand.”

Both teams opted for pace-based bowling attacks, with three specialist fast bowlers, one spinner and a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA) TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Iftikhar Khan
Apr 02, 2021 01:47pm
Great start by Pakistan: SA 43/3
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 02, 2021 02:02pm
A big challenge for the visiting greenshirts to show their true class, temperament and form by winning today's first ODI against the host team of South African at the world famous Super Sports Park in Centurion, South Africa.
