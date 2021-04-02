Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy for decades

ReutersPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 04:55pm
Rescue team help one of the stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien on April 2. — Reuters
Rescue team help one of the stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien on April 2. — Reuters
This handout picture taken and released on April 2 by Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center shows the scene of where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien. — AFP
This handout picture taken and released on April 2 by Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center shows the scene of where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien. — AFP

A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island’s worst rail disaster in almost four decades.

Images from the scene showed carriages in the tunnel ripped apart by the impact, with others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers, although by mid-afternoon no one was still trapped.

“People just fell all over each other, on top of one another,” a woman who survived the crash told domestic television. “It was terrifying. There were whole families there.”

The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves.

Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact. Media showed pictures of survivors being led out of the tunnel.

The train, travelling from Taipei, the capital, to the southeastern city of Taitung came off the rails after apparently hitting a truck that had slid off a road from a nearby construction site.

At the site, Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters that it had been carrying about 490 people, higher than an earlier figure of 350 provided by fire authorities.

The official Central News Agency said the truck was suspected to have slid off the sloping road into the path of the train, as its handbrake had not been engaged, and added that police had taken in its driver for questioning.

The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the wreckage of the truck beside the derailed train, with an aerial image of one end of the train still on the track next to the construction site.

Tourist destination

“Our train crashed into a truck,” one man said in a video on Taiwan television that showed pictures of the wreckage. “The truck came falling down.”

Passengers in some train carriages still in the tunnel had to be led to safety, the railway administration said.

Images showed an injured passenger carried away on a stretcher, with her head and neck in a brace, while others gathered suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage as some walked on the roof of the train to leave the tunnel.

The accident came at the beginning of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.

Taiwan’s mountainous east coast is a tourist destination. The railway that snakes down from Taipei hugs the coast and is known for its tunnels, in one of which the crash took place. The link to Taipei opened in 1979.

Taiwan’s state-owned railways are generally reliable and efficient but have had a patchy safety record over the years.

In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in the island’s northeast. In 1981, 30 were killed in a collision in its north, while a train crash in 1991 killed 30.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 02, 2021 02:03pm
What a grave, grim, gruesome, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...