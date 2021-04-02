Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Dozens feared dead, many trapped in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

AFPPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 12:13pm
This handout picture taken and released on April 2 by Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center shows the scene of where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien. — AFP
This handout picture taken and released on April 2 by Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center shows the scene of where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien. — AFP
Rescue team help one of the stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien on April 2. — Reuters
Rescue team help one of the stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien on April 2. — Reuters

Dozens of people are feared dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday at the start of a long holiday weekend, with rescuers still scrambling to reach others trapped inside.

Police said at least 36 people were classified as showing no signs of life when rescuers reached them in what looks set to be the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

A further 70 people were still thought to be trapped in carriages inside the tunnel while around 60 were rushed to hospital.

Officials said the accident could have been caused by a maintenance vehicle sliding down an embankment and striking the train before it entered the tunnel near the coastal city of Hualien.

“There was a construction vehicle that didn't park properly and slid onto the rail track,” Hualien county police chief Tsai Ding-hsien told reporters.

“This is our initial understanding and we are clarifying the cause of the incident,” he added.

Local media pictures from the scene showed the back of a yellow flatbed truck on its side next to the train.

President Tsai Ing-wen's office said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event. “The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people,” it said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Taiwan's eastern railway line around 9:30am (0130 GMT).

Pictures published by local news website UDN showed the front of the train inside the tunnel had been pulverised into a twisted mesh of metal.

The Central Emergency Operation Center gave a lower suspected death toll of 26 people showing no signs of life.

Escape by roof

People further back in the train were able to walk away from the crash comparatively unscathed.

A live broadcast by UDN outside the tunnel showed a row of undamaged train carriages with rescuers helping passengers escape.

“It felt like there was a sudden violent jolt and I found myself falling to the floor,” an unidentified female survivor told the network, saying she suffered a cut to her head.

“We broke the window to climb to the roof of the train to get out,” she added.

The eight-car train was travelling from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung and was carrying about 350 passengers.

The accident occurred at the start of the busy annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a long holiday weekend when Taiwan's roads and railways are usually packed.

During the festival, people return to ancestral villages to tidy up the graves of their relatives and make offerings.

Taiwan's eastern railway line is usually a popular tourist draw down its dramatic and less populated eastern coastline.

With the help of multiple tunnels and bridges, it winds its way through towering mountains and dramatic gorges before entering the picturesque Huadong Valley.

Friday's crash looks set to be one of Taiwan's worst railway accidents in recent decades.

The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018 and left 18 people dead at the southern end of the same line.

The driver of the eight-carriage train was later charged with negligent homicide. More than 200 of the 366 people on board were also injured.

That crash was the island's worst since 1991, when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in Miaoli.

Thirty were also killed in 1981 after a truck collided with a passenger train at a level crossing and sent coaches over a bridge in Hsinchu.

And in 2003, 17 died and 156 were injured after a train on the Alishan mountain railway plunged into a chasm at the side of the track.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...