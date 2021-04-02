Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Searle, Chinese firm strike deal to make Covid vaccine in Pakistan

Imran AyubPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 08:05am
A local pharmaceutical company has signed a deal with a Chinese giant that allowed it to supply and produce an upcoming Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
A local pharmaceutical company has signed a deal with a Chinese giant that allowed it to supply and produce an upcoming Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A local pharmaceutical company has signed a deal with a Chinese giant that allowed it to supply and produce an upcoming Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan, an official announcement said on Thursday.

This has emerged in a letter written by M/s Searle Company Limited to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, saying it had concluded an agreement with China’s Livzon Mapharm Inc. for manufacturing novel coronavirus vaccine (V-01) in Pakistan.

“Searle Company has concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Mapharm Inc. for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (V-01). The licensing agreement also covers the manufacturing transition of (V-01) in Pakistan,” the company said.

The communique suggested that the vaccine was in the final phases of its trial which suggested promising results. The company expressed the hope that it would add value to overall exercise against the pandemic.

During its trials V-01 has shown promising results

“The Recombinant Novel Covid-19 Vaccine (V-01) developed by Livzon has shown promising results in phase 1 & Il clinical trial,” the letter said. “The phase Ill clinical study will include multiple countries and enroll more than 20,000 subjects, with the aim to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of V-01 programme.”

The company said that among the many new Covid-19 vaccine projects being developed around the world, V-01 had many potential advantages such as strong safety profile, high neutralising antibody titer in vivo, long durability, and easy to scale up for manufacturing. “Searle is confident that in the existing pandemic, the relevant authorities will take up the matter on [an] urgent basis & support for fast-track approval to carry out phase III clinical trials in Pakistan,” it added.

Financial market experts and health professionals believe that the growing health crisis and the immense need of better cure amid one after another wave of the coronavirus pandemic have emerged as fresh op­­po­rtunities for the pharma industry to capitalise on and explore business opportunities, mainly for healthcare and medication.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved four vaccines for use in the country — China’s Sinopharm and Cansino, Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford University’s AstraZeneca.

“It would be first of its kind if any of the pharmaceutical companies brings production authority of any approved vaccine,” said a pharmaceutical industry official.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ASHOK
Apr 02, 2021 08:36am
Good move
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 02, 2021 08:37am
So we may have some vaccine by June this year maybe
Reply Recommend 0
JM
Apr 02, 2021 08:44am
Positive development! Hopefully it'll be an effective vaccine for our masses
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Apr 02, 2021 08:51am
Great, better late than never
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 02, 2021 09:00am
Wonderful this news made my day.. No more Astrazeneca please!
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 02, 2021 09:18am
Two thumbs up. Pak is heading in the right direction. All Pak needs now is to work on creation of a society that follows rules and regulations and obey laws.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...