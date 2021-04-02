Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Govt about-turn on Indian cotton imports irks textile sector

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 08:17am
The textile export sector has been continuously demanding duty free import of cotton yarn from all over the world, including India, to avert any big loss to textile exports. — AFP/File
The textile export sector has been continuously demanding duty free import of cotton yarn from all over the world, including India, to avert any big loss to textile exports. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The federal cabinet’s decision to defer the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision of allowing the import of cotton and cotton yarn from India through land and sea routes has annoyed the textile sector.

Pakistan Apparel Forum chairman Jawed Bilwani on Thursday said the federal cabinet’s decision had disappointed the textile export industry. He described Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood’s recommendation to allow import of cotton yarn from India as realistic and the need of the hour. The federal cabinet, he added, must accord serious considerations to it.

The textile export sector has been continuously demanding duty free import of cotton yarn from all over the world, including India, to avert any big loss to textile exports.

He said the rejection of the ECC’s proposal by the cabinet would convey a negative message to foreign buyers as cotton yarn was not available in the country.

Mr Bilwani claimed that prices of cotton yarn had increased after the federal cabinet’s decision. The government must ensure availability of cotton yarn in the country if it did not want to allow its import from India, he added.

He feared massive textile export decline if import of cotton yarn from the neighbouring country was not allowed.

In the current year, the country faced 40 per cent plunge in cotton production and if it was compared with 15 million bales in 2014-2015, then the drop was 50pc this year, he said.

Mr Bilwani said sea freights have already increased by 700 per cent amid corona virus pandemic and the goods now reached their foreign destination in 105 days instead of 25 days.

Mr Bilwani said if the government did not want to permit import of cotton yarn from India then it must impose a ban on export of cotton and cotton yarn for at least next six months.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2021

Pak India Ties
Comments (26)
Himmat
Apr 02, 2021 08:35am
Huge sacrifice for unachievable target
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 02, 2021 08:37am
Very good!
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 02, 2021 08:38am
Politics is priority, trade and economy can wait for another day.
Reply Recommend 0
aijaz gul
Apr 02, 2021 08:42am
Do not mix commerce with Kashmir conflict. China has serious territorial disputs with Indiaon Ladakh but trade continues.
Reply Recommend 0
Abhilash
Apr 02, 2021 08:44am
But Kashmir comes first for IK, doesn't it?
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed khan
Apr 02, 2021 08:46am
Can’t be a better example of shooting your own foot.. ECC appointed above cabinet to take decisions, but cabinet itself is disapproving ECC decisions
Reply Recommend 0
NS Akthar, Dhaka
Apr 02, 2021 08:50am
Textile sector can relocate to Bangladesh. We offer incentives and is more lucrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Apr 02, 2021 08:50am
Let fun begins
Reply Recommend 0
AKBAR-e-AZAM
Apr 02, 2021 08:52am
Own worst enemies. That’s what this Government is.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 02, 2021 08:54am
IK's ego and misplaced priorities should be blamed.
Reply Recommend 0
drr
Apr 02, 2021 08:59am
pakistan is champion in shooting on its own foot.
Reply Recommend 0
TraderLK
Apr 02, 2021 09:03am
“cotton yarn was not available in the country”
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Apr 02, 2021 09:04am
A govt full of U-turns..no intend or backbone it seems
Reply Recommend 0
TraderPK
Apr 02, 2021 09:04am
“He feared massive textile export decline if import of cotton yarn from the neighbouring country was not allowed.” Ghabrana nahi hai.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 02, 2021 09:05am
National interest is above any other reason
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 02, 2021 09:06am
Putting immature decisions on public domain making Pakistan a laughing stock.
Reply Recommend 0
TraderGk
Apr 02, 2021 09:07am
Make up your mind. But remember, CASH only payments.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 02, 2021 09:10am
No clear policy, direction or decisions like a Rudderless ship..
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Apr 02, 2021 09:15am
Imran Khan is the modern Tughlaq
Reply Recommend 0
Kashmiri Pandit
Apr 02, 2021 09:15am
Reality check
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 02, 2021 09:19am
It’s time for all citizens of Pakistan to be patriotic in national duty.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 02, 2021 09:20am
Not sure how these people are running the country.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Apr 02, 2021 09:21am
Government decison making in Pakistan is a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 02, 2021 09:23am
Bangladesh imports 25% of its textile cotton from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 02, 2021 09:27am
After all india is our enemy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. A. Khan
Apr 02, 2021 09:28am
Mr Bilwani why not invest in cotton farming instead?
Reply Recommend 0

