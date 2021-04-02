Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Covid vaccine ‘scams’ brew at three hospitals in Lahore

Asif ChaudhryPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 10:04am
Covid-19 vaccine ‘scams’ brew at three state-run hospitals in the provincial capital as they allegedly ‘administered vaccine to unauthorised persons or wasted many vials. — Reuters/File
Covid-19 vaccine ‘scams’ brew at three state-run hospitals in the provincial capital as they allegedly ‘administered vaccine to unauthorised persons or wasted many vials. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Covid-19 vaccine ‘scams’ brew at three state-run hospitals in the provincial capital as they allegedly ‘administered vaccine to unauthorised persons or wasted many vials’, causing embarrassment for the provincial government.

So far, such complaints have surfaced at Services, Jinnah and Mozang hospitals.

According to the initial information so far, nearly 1,400 doses of the vaccine donated by China have either been administered to the ‘unauthorised persons’ or gone ‘missing’.

These vaccines were provided to the hospitals by the federal government for the health professionals only.

Doses meant for doctors allegedly administered to celebrities, influentials

Under the laid down policy, the vaccines were to be given to the registered health professionals only.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is supposed to issue list of health professionals with their respective codes and the hospitals are to vaccinate them in accordance with the data.

Following the complaints, the Punjab government launched an investigation to dig out facts, a senior official in the health department told Dawn.

Seeking anonymity, he said the Services Hospital Lahore was facing allegation of administering the Covid vaccine to the celebrities, including parents of the ministers and other individuals of the ruling elite.

The vaccine was given during the tenure of former medical superintendent [Services Hospital] Dr Saleem Cheema who strongly denied the allegations.

Talking to Dawn, he said initially the vaccine was administered to the health professionals only.

He said the Punjab government periodically changed its strategy/policy and allowed vaccination to first 60 or above and then 70 and above senior citizens other than health professionals.

Recently, he said, it also allowed walk-in service and vaccination to 50 and above people.

Following this, he said, the Services Hospital during his tenure as MS [which expired on March 19] vaccinated the elderly people who visited the health facility with pin code.

“All the vaccine vials were available, stock and record of the used/empty vials was maintained”, Mr Cheema said.

He clarified that the elderly people other than the health professionals were vaccinated at the Services Hospital during his tenure as per policy of the Punjab government.

To a question, he said, the Covid vaccine mismanagement issue surfaced when the system of the NCOC got choked and the record of [vaccinated] people could not be incorporated into the system.

“And, interestingly, the system is still choked these days and hospitals and vaccination centres are facing problem in data entry”, the former MS said.

The issue was highlighted with some distorted facts and some elements portrayed it as if hundreds of doses [at Services] had gone missing or administered to unauthorised people, he said.

Meanwhile, the official source said the inquiry panel constituted by the Punjab government securitised the record of the Services Hospital on Thursday and grilled some admin officials and other concerned people.

Similarly, he said the Jinnah Hospital and the Government Teaching Hospital, Mozang, were also facing the issue of vaccinating the unauthorised people and wastage of the vials.

Meanwhile, the Mayo Hospital faced a serious issue when it ran out of Covid vaccines and the health professionals could not get jabs for the last three days or so.

Mayo Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad confirmed to Dawn that the health professionals could not be vaccinated due to non-availability of the vaccine.

He said the Punjab government was trying it hard to get the new stock from the Centre and the issue would be addressed ‘amicably.’

To a question, he said more than 3,000 health professionals had been vaccinated at the Mayo Hospital and as many were awaiting their turn.

PML-N: The PML-N has questioned the efficiency of administration of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over the 550 ‘missing’ shots of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Services Hospital.

“How come the corona vaccine disappeared from the hospital as it seemed that some ‘VIPs’ had been accommodated,” PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Bokhari said in a statement.

She added that some 350 Covid vaccine shots had expired because of out-of-order freezers in Mozang Hospital.

“Inept Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is only busy in putting plaques on the projects of Shehbaz Sharif,” she said.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zum
Apr 02, 2021 10:45am
Not disappeared. Merely shifted location to the black market. It can all be found there for a princely sum.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...