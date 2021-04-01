Dawn Logo

Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee receives Turkish military award for promoting defence ties

Anadolu AgencyPublished April 1, 2021 - Updated April 1, 2021 09:51pm
The Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza the Legion of Merit award for his services in promoting defence relations between the two countries.

Gen Yasar Guler, chief of Turkish General Staff, awarded Gen Raza, at a ceremony held in the Turkish capital Ankara, a statement by the Pakistan embassy said.

Raza, who is currently on an official visit to Turkey, was given the award in “recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties”.

“Both the commanders held extensive talks. Matters of bilateral interest with an emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During his trip, Gen Raza called on Turkey’s Minister for National Defence Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Kucukakyuz, and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries Ismail Demir.

The statement said the Pakistan military delegation also visited various facilities of the Turkish defence industries including Baykar, which is known for its high-end drone technology.

The Pakistan military delegation also visited APS (Army Public School) Martyrs Park in Kecioren, Ankara, and paid tribute to the martyrs of the heinous terrorist attack on Pakistani school students in Peshawar in December 2014.

To commemorate the martyrs of the Army Public School terrorist attack, APS Memorial Park was established by the Kecioren municipality, and 144 trees were planted as a token of remembrance.

