Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2021

Medical superintendent of Mozang Teaching Hospital in Lahore suspended over spoiled vaccine doses

Imran GabolPublished April 1, 2021 - Updated April 1, 2021 07:41pm
The medical superintendent (MS) of the Mozang Teaching Hospital in Lahore has been suspended after 350 vaccine doses stored there were spoiled. — Reuters/File
The medical superintendent (MS) of the Mozang Teaching Hospital in Lahore has been suspended after 350 vaccine doses stored there were spoiled. — Reuters/File

The medical superintendent (MS) of the Mozang Teaching Hospital in Lahore has been suspended after 350 coronavirus vaccine doses stored there were spoiled, a senior health official told Dawn.com on Thursday.

According to a notification of the Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department dated March 29, the MS, Dr Munir Ahmad Ghouri, was "placed under suspension, under Section 6 of PEEDA Act, 2006, on accounts of inefficiency and misconduct, with immediate effect".

A senior official of the provincial health department said that the medical superintendent was suspended after 350 coronavirus vaccine doses, stored in the refrigerator at his office were spoiled.

"He stored the doses in the refrigerator in his office and then went on leave," the official added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the MS was suspended for "extreme inefficiency" and an inquiry committee was formed.

"It will be clear in the [committee's] report where the vaccine doses 'disappeared'. Strict action will be taken after the identification of those responsible," she said.

Total vaccine doses

A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that 0.5 million purchased doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine had been received with an additional 0.5m doses scheduled to arrive today (Thursday). Pakistan would have possession of one million purchased vaccine doses in total with these two consignments, said SAPM Sultan, adding that millions of doses of purchased Covid-19 vaccine would continue to come in the following weeks and months.

"In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalised and they will keep coming. Then our vaccination process will keep moving forward."

The first batch of vaccines, brought to Pakistan via a Pakistan Air Force aircraft on February 1, had contained 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.

China donated another consignment of 0.5m doses on March 17.

That was also when the first consignment of the privately imported Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Karachi. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in January 2021 had given a go-ahead to a local pharmaceutical firm, AGP, to import and distribute the Russian-developed Sputnik V.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Punjabis Chronicles
Apr 01, 2021 07:45pm
Heights of irresponsibility.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Muddling through

The Americans call this ‘muddling through’, a situation when those in charge don’t know what they are doing.
Fiery phoenixes
01 Apr 2021

Fiery phoenixes

Should they interpret these steps as heralds of a spring thaw?
Unceremonious departure
Updated 31 Mar 2021

Unceremonious departure

Hafeez Sheikh’s humiliating exit is yet another example of a government completely losing its bearings.

Editorial

01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...
31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...