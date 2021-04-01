Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2021

2 dead as fresh wave of violence hits crucial India state poll

AFPPublished April 1, 2021 - Updated April 1, 2021 02:32pm
Voters wearing plastic gloves stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram on April 1. — AFP
Voters wearing plastic gloves stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram on April 1. — AFP

Two people died as the second phase of voting in a violence-marred Indian state election kicked off on Thursday, officials said, with crowds of opponents clashing on the streets despite a ban on large gatherings.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party and the firebrand leader of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, are caught up in a fierce battle for the eastern state renowned for its high levels of political violence and murders.

Campaigning in the town of Nandigram has been particularly intense, with 66-year-old Banerjee — one of Modi's fiercest critics — contesting the seat against a former confidante who defected to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.

Hundreds of supporters of Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party and the BJP clashed outside polling stations in Nandigram on Thursday, despite an Election Commission banned on gatherings of more than four people.

Police told AFP a worker for Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party (TMC) was “hacked to death” early on Thursday with three BJP supporters detained for questioning.

A BJP worker also allegedly killed himself after he was threatened by TMC supporters, police said, citing a complaint filed by his family.

Despite the outbreaks of violence, thousands of people queued at hotly contested Nandigram's polling stations to cast their vote.

The West Bengal polls are being held over eight phases amid tight security and conclude on April 29. The second phase of voting involves 30 constituencies including Nandigram.

In another district, West Midnapore, police said a TMC camp was raided by BJP supporters, with party flags ripped up and vehicles damaged.

“BJP supporters came in with force and threw crude bombs and rocks,” a police spokesman told AFP. The BJP has been seeking to expand its power at the state level beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

West Bengal, home to more than 90 million people with some 73 million eligible to vote, has so far eluded the BJP.

The results of the West Bengal poll will be announced by the Electoral Commission on May 2, alongside several other state and territory elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The second out of three phases of polling in the northeastern state of Assam — where the BJP is looking to hold on to power after winning for the first time in 2016 — also commenced on Thursday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kp
Apr 01, 2021 02:43pm
Typical Bengal since past 50 years. Anyone who has ever visited Bengal can validate Communists and TMC are real problem.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 01, 2021 02:47pm
Now they will swarm over here to defend BJP goons!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Muddling through

The Americans call this ‘muddling through’, a situation when those in charge don’t know what they are doing.
Fiery phoenixes
01 Apr 2021

Fiery phoenixes

Should they interpret these steps as heralds of a spring thaw?
Unceremonious departure
Updated 31 Mar 2021

Unceremonious departure

Hafeez Sheikh’s humiliating exit is yet another example of a government completely losing its bearings.

Editorial

01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...
31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...