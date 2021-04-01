Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2021

US envoy Kerry to skip Pakistan in 'climate crisis' trip to India, Bangladesh

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished April 1, 2021 - Updated April 1, 2021 02:20pm
In this photo taken on March 10, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks to the press as he leaves after a meeting with the French president at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris.
In this photo taken on March 10, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks to the press as he leaves after a meeting with the French president at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris.

US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian, Emirati and Bangladesh leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming.

Notably, Kerry is not scheduled to hold talks with the leadership of Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.

The development comes on the heels of the announcement of a climate summit called by US President Joe Biden later this month (April 22-23) for which he has invited 40 world leaders, including those from India, China and Bangladesh, but not Pakistan.

Pakistan's exclusion from the invitation list for the summit had raised eyebrows, with several analysts questioning the move given the country's vulnerability to global warming and Prime Minister Imran Khan's focus on the environment front. Others perceived it as a snub for the country.

Comment: Why was Pakistan left out of Biden’s climate summit?

Reacting to Pakistan's exclusion from Kerry's planned Asia trip, Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Woodrow Wilson Centre, said:

"First Pakistan was left off the invitation list for the White House's upcoming global climate summit. Now US climate czar John Kerry is headed to India and Bangladesh for consultations. Ouch."

The Foreign Office had last week hinted that Pakistan was not invited to the White House summit because it was "one of the lowest emitters – with less than one percent of the global emissions".

Responding to a question on the alleged snub by the US, the FO spokesman had said:

"The Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Biden reconvenes the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and GDP. The Summit also includes representation from countries holding Chairs of geographic regions and groups including Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States, and Climate Vulnerable Forum. Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters – with less than one percent of the global emissions."

Kerry's visit to India comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter, to a net zero emissions target by 2050.

India, whose per capita emissions are way lower than that of the United States, European countries and even China, is concerned that binding itself to such a target could constrain the energy needs of its people.

Kerry kicks off his trip on Thursday that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, which experts say is especially vulnerable to climate change as it has large numbers of people living in areas barely above sea level, and lacks infrastructure to protect them.

“Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka April 1-9 for consultations on increasing climate ambition...” the State Department said.

Kerry is leading efforts to get countries to commit themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by about the middle of the century.

Later this year world leaders will gather for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow to build on a 2015 Paris accord to halt the increase in global temperatures at levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis,” Kerry tweeted.

India says it will not only stick to the Paris accord to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35 per cent from its 2005 levels by 2030 but will likely exceed those goals as it ramps up use of renewable energy.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rahul
Apr 01, 2021 01:55pm
Pakistan is not as polluted as India and Bangladesh are, hence Kerry not coming to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amar
Apr 01, 2021 01:59pm
Pakistan should not bother its self and IK should continue the great work of reforestation which will benefit the country in all aspects.
Reply Recommend 0
Manga
Apr 01, 2021 02:01pm
This is unfair. Trump might have been rash and unpredictable, but Democrats are much more blood thirsty than him.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 01, 2021 02:01pm
Good for Pakistan. Use and dump policy should end now
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Apr 01, 2021 02:02pm
Bidon administration seem to be even more illogical than that of Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
Aqbal
Apr 01, 2021 02:10pm
No loss to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Apr 01, 2021 02:10pm
Salute to our neighbor for being a responsible global citizen be it climate change or producing vaccine for China virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Nikus
Apr 01, 2021 02:10pm
Look at the roads of major cities in India- full of scooters and motorcycles.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 01, 2021 02:12pm
US considers Pakistan to be in China league
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 01, 2021 02:12pm
No Pakistani lost any sleep. Pakistan continues to do what is best. But let the sad haters enjoy for once- had been quite a while. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 01, 2021 02:12pm
Who has made Pakistan untouchable
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 01, 2021 02:14pm
India will soon not have most polluted capital in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 01, 2021 02:16pm
Simple, India will not listen even if US president personally requests by visiting Delhi. We will be happy to hang ourselves for a mere phone call
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 01, 2021 02:17pm
I think lets put present USA administration moves on IGNORE list and head towards our ultimate goals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 01, 2021 02:17pm
Time to invite China president
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 01, 2021 02:18pm
Bangladesh included, but not Pakistan. Read between the lines..
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Apr 01, 2021 02:19pm
Least brother. Why to worry?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 01, 2021 02:21pm
What’s the big deal? It’s a climate crisis summit. Clearly Pakistan is not contributing to the climate crisis so no need to visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan PTI
Apr 01, 2021 02:22pm
America needs us as we have planted more than 1 billion trees and Imran Khan is a leader in green initiatives. So we dont care about America. Rest of the world know about Khan power.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor mubeen
Apr 01, 2021 02:22pm
America"s own record of climate control measures is it self opaque.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 01, 2021 02:22pm
Feel isolated? No we are on Iron brother’s bloc. CPEC is a game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 01, 2021 02:22pm
IK is good for Pakistan which is something US doesn’t like. Hence the cool approach to his government. No worries, we’ll survive just fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ragkam
Apr 01, 2021 02:24pm
A good boy needs no lecturing !
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 01, 2021 02:24pm
Good. Now we don’t want any sermons on cutting greenhouse emissions. Not our problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 01, 2021 02:27pm
@Justice, “ Bangladesh included, but not Pakistan. Read between the lines..” Read what between the lines? It’s obvious. Bangladesh is a bigger polluter than Pakistan and therefore needs an invitation to climate crisis meeting. What part of this couldn’t you understand?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 01, 2021 02:36pm
Good riddance, US is going to ruins anyway in the future
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 01, 2021 02:37pm
Like making another Islamic block, IK will arrange an alternate climate summit soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinking
Apr 01, 2021 02:40pm
Kerry will visit china and pak separately. Do not worry
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 01, 2021 02:41pm
@Khan PTI, yes there are trees everywhere now, actually I am sitting on a tree right now writing this comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 01, 2021 02:47pm
Don't come its too Hot out there.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 01, 2021 02:54pm
Pakistan is pollution free. Please visit India and Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Apr 01, 2021 02:56pm
visit not required, a single phone call is more then enough :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 01, 2021 02:57pm
No problem, US will come to Pakistan later on, when they are in trouble. Let US and India try their best to stop a close relationship with China, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and Turkey - they will fail. Write down, China will be a supper power along with Russia and Pakistan during the next decade or so. This is why, US and India are worried and trying various tricks. Also, both Biden's and Kerry's ideologies are out of date, as world has changed and there are new regional players around.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 01, 2021 02:58pm
Geo-climate is not at an issue. 10 billion trees scheme is already working wonders.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Muddling through

The Americans call this ‘muddling through’, a situation when those in charge don’t know what they are doing.
Fiery phoenixes
01 Apr 2021

Fiery phoenixes

Should they interpret these steps as heralds of a spring thaw?
Unceremonious departure
Updated 31 Mar 2021

Unceremonious departure

Hafeez Sheikh’s humiliating exit is yet another example of a government completely losing its bearings.

Editorial

01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...
31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...