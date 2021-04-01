Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2021

PHC lifts ban on TikTok, tells PTA to ensure objectionable content is not uploaded

SirajuddinPublished April 1, 2021 - Updated April 1, 2021 12:54pm
The court also directed PTA Director General Tariq Gandapur to submit a detailed report at the next hearing scheduled for May 25. — AFP/File
The court also directed PTA Director General Tariq Gandapur to submit a detailed report at the next hearing scheduled for May 25. — AFP/File

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on popular video-sharing application TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take steps to ensure that "immoral content" is not uploaded to the platform.

The court also directed PTA Director General Tariq Gandapur to submit a detailed report at the next hearing scheduled for May 25.

Reacting to the news, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry cautioned against "taking decisions that may affect the economic future of Pakistan".

"We need a framework to encourage international companies to make Pakistan their investment hub," he said on Twitter.

At the outset of the hearing, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid asked the PTA director general to elaborate on the action taken by the telecom regulator.

The director general replied that the authority had taken up the issue with the company again. He said the platform had also hired a focal person for content policy who will monitor all objectionable and illegal content uploaded to the platform.

"You should have a system in place to differentiate between good and bad content," the judge remarked. He stated that people will avoid uploading such content on the platform if PTA takes strict action against those that do.

"When people will learn that the PTA will take action against them, they will not upload such things," he said.

The PTA director general said the authority had talked to the TikTok management regarding permanently blocking those that continually upload such content.

"This shouldn't be a one-time thing. You should take further steps to stop objectionable content on TikTok," the judge said.

PTA lawyer Jehanzeb Mehsud replied that there were some sites where it was not possible to block a certain type of content. "The whole site has to be blocked," he said.

At the last hearing, the telecom regulator had informed the court that it had blocked access to around 500,000 objectionable videos on TikTok.

'Testament to TikTok's continued commitment'

Meanwhile, TikTok released a statement saying that it was "pleased" to be once again available to Pakistan. "This is a testament to TikTok's continued commitment to enforcing our community guidelines to promote a safe and positive community online," a spokesperson for the platform said.

"The creativity and passion of this community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators. TikTok is excited to be able to continue enabling Pakistani voices and creativity as we work to support the success story of Pakistan," the statement said.

"We want to acknowledge PTA's support and ongoing productive dialogue, and recognise their care for the digital experience of Pakistani users, which goes a long way in assuring a stable, enabling environment to allow us to explore further investment in Pakistan, and to keep open vital economic opportunities for Pakistani creators through TikTok," the statement concluded.

Ban on Tiktok

Earlier in March, the high court bad directed the PTA to ban the Chinese-made app in the country until some mechanism was introduced to filter content.

Following the court order, the PTA had directed internet service providers to immediately block public access to TikTok.

"No doubt, it is apparently mere an application just for entertainment but over a period it has become an addiction to which mostly the younger generation has fallen prey," the bench had ruled in its detailed order, adding that inspired by the TikTok application, some teenagers reportedly committed suicide in the country.

The bench had observed that during the course of arguments some more offensive material had been produced by the petitioners, which was being uploaded boldly and daringly to the application.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
VishaL
Apr 01, 2021 12:19pm
Good, Sensible judgement.... Entertainment with red line must be wel comed
Reply Recommend 0
SRK
Apr 01, 2021 12:27pm
How many times?? Lost count by now
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 01, 2021 12:27pm
u turn khan at it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 01, 2021 12:28pm
Welcome back TikTok but please make sure that indecent, objectionable, obscene, offensive, vulgar, salacious, smutty, X-rated, foul and offensive material of any type, shape and size is not acceptable as per the religious and, socio-cultural values, norms, traditions, principles and practices in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Gah Meh
Apr 01, 2021 12:30pm
Eh? One app is the economic future of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Apr 01, 2021 12:47pm
Off,,on,,off...on...off...on... We are confused people.
Reply Recommend 0
Param
Apr 01, 2021 12:54pm
India has completely banned tiktok for it vulgar content. Pakistan should not surrender to chinese company.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 01, 2021 12:57pm
What exactly is considered objectionable content? Exposing the lies perpetrated by Imran Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 01, 2021 01:05pm
Tik Tok is the most cheapest and vulgar app ever, destroyed our society, it needs to be banned.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 01, 2021 01:05pm
Plz decide once want to allow or not. This ping pong is making us laughing stock.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 01, 2021 01:07pm
A Phone call from Chinese Embassy (Islamabad) ?
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Apr 01, 2021 01:24pm
This, pleading trade with India, offer to share ‘expertise’ in planting saplings all part of ‘no training’ apprenticeship government learning the hard way!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Muddling through

The Americans call this ‘muddling through’, a situation when those in charge don’t know what they are doing.
Fiery phoenixes
01 Apr 2021

Fiery phoenixes

Should they interpret these steps as heralds of a spring thaw?
Unceremonious departure
Updated 31 Mar 2021

Unceremonious departure

Hafeez Sheikh’s humiliating exit is yet another example of a government completely losing its bearings.

Editorial

01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...
31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...