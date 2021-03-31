Rehman Dakait’s son arrested in Lyari on drug-peddling charges

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood who is a son of slain Lyari gang war kingpin Rehman Dakait.

“Kalakot police arrested drug peddler Sarban near Wali Mohammed Hasanali Road,” City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfraz Nawaz Sheikh said, adding that the suspect is a son of notorious criminal Rehman.

Police claimed to have seized 1,520 kilogrammes of hashish, 50 grams of ice and 60 grams of crystal meth from his possession.

The suspect was involved in the supply of drugs in different parts of the metropolis. “He is a habitual criminal who was also booked in a murder case,” SSP Sheikh told Dawn.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation to seek information about his accomplices.

Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, was killed in 2009 by Karachi police, along with three of his accomplices.

Rehman was reportedly involved in more than 80 criminal cases and was a central figure in the gang wars of Lyari — one of the most populous and oldest localities of Karachi.