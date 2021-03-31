Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2021

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son for fraud and money laundering

Wasim RiazPublished March 31, 2021 - Updated March 31, 2021 03:36pm
This combo photo shows estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen (left) and his son, Ali Tareen. — Photos: DawnNewsTV/File
This combo photo shows estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen (left) and his son, Ali Tareen. — Photos: DawnNewsTV/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, for fraud and money laundering, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the FIRs dated March 22, copies of which are available with Dawn.com, two separate cases were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti Money Laundering Act.

Responding to the development, Tareen lashed out at the FIA and said the accusations against him and his family were "totally fabricated".

"I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to the FIA notice. Unfortunate to see them go on another smear campaign against me & my family without establishing anything illegal," he said.

One of the complaints states that Tareen fraudulently misappropriated shareholder's money after his company — JDW group — transferred Rs3.14 billion to an associated private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company is owned by his sons and close relatives.

"The transfers, especially after FY 2011-2012, were patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains for the family member of the JDW CEO," the FIR said.

It said that during this period, Tareen, his son and other family member purchased cash (US$) from the open market in Lahore in a "structured manner".

"Subsequently, in 2016, Ali Khan Tareen remitted approximately US$7.4 Million to the United Kingdom for purchasing properties (to be investigated in detail during the course of investigation) which makes them liable for Anti-Money Laundering investigation," it said.

The FIA stated that Tareen, his son, son-in-law Waleed Akbar Faruki and Shahid Akbar Faruki beneficially controlled FPML and personally benefitted from this scheme.

In the second FIR, the investigation agency said "voluminous withdrawals amounting to at least Rs2.2 billion were fraudulently and dishonestly made through a trusted cash rider." It noted that Amir Waris, employed as a cashier at JDW's Corporate Head Office, deposited large amounts into the personal and business accounts of Tareen and his family members.

"This modus operandi of cash-based misappropriation and money laundering was employed to break the onwards money trail of deposits into personal and business accounts of the accused Tareen and family," it said.

It also stated that Rana Nasim Ahmed, JDW CEO, was also given large amounts from the company's accounts to the tune of Rs600 million. "He claims these humungous amounts as salary, bonuses and 'gentlemanly-agreed' benefits."

FIA summons top officials of eight sugar groups

Earlier this week, the FIA summoned the chief financial officers (CFOs) and heads of sales of eight major sugar groups in connection with the ‘speculative price-hike’ of the sweetener.

“The FIA has summoned the chief financial officers (CFOs) and heads of sales of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen’s JDW Sugar Mills for April 2, Maryam Nawaz and Sharif family’s Chaudhry Sugar Mills on March 31, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz’s Ramzan Sugar Mills on April 2, Madina Sugar Mills of Kissan group on April 7, Hamza Sugar Mills on April 8 and three others in the sugar scam. The owners of these sugar groups will be summoned at the later stage,” an official source told Dawn.

The FIA has recently detected Rs110 billion earning by the sugar mafia during the last one year through ‘speculative pricing’ and it initiated action against those involved in it.

Prior to this, the FIA had also registered an FIR against Tareen’s JDW group and Gourmet Bakers & Sweets Pvt Ltd, Lahore, under sections 420, 468, 471 and 109 of the PPC, read with sections 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

Sugar probe report

Last year, a sugar inquiry commission, headed by FIA chief Wajid Zia and comprising officials from other institutions, was set up on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate the reasons behind the soaring price and shortage of the commodity in the country.

The commission's report, which was made public by the government in April, exposed multiple wrongdoings within the sugar industry and implicated key government and opposition political figures, including Tareen, PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi, federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's son.

The report detailed how over the years sugar mill owners had manipulated the market to make windfall profits amounting to billions of rupees, shedding light on the nexus between these owners and various government officials that led to unregulated practices bypassing laws and often exploiting the farmers.

It also revealed how the ‘sugar cartel’ comprising 88 mills had cheated sugarcane growers and consumers at every step starting from the procurement of cane, production of sugar, sale in the local market and export, all of which led to price hike of sugar as well as billions of rupees of tax evasion.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jaredlee007
Mar 31, 2021 02:33pm
Good move.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Ahmad
Mar 31, 2021 02:35pm
Imagine ! This guy had been the personal and party ATM of the current PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 31, 2021 02:38pm
Tabdeeli, anyone?
Reply Recommend 0
Mangal
Mar 31, 2021 02:38pm
This is naya Pakistan, where everyone is accountable...proud of you my PM.
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Mar 31, 2021 02:39pm
Ik should also return all the MPs that were paid for by JKT....
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 31, 2021 02:39pm
This is big. This is like Dar being indicted during PMLN govt i.e. impossible.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Mar 31, 2021 02:40pm
I was always under the impression that being Imran's friend, he would be a honest person. Sorry my bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 31, 2021 02:43pm
Now opposition cannot cry for political victimization as JKT is PTI’s guy
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 31, 2021 02:47pm
Good. They have cheated the system. Nobody should be spared. Their treatment of poor people in particular is disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Mar 31, 2021 02:49pm
If you are clean you have nothing to worry. Twitter rebuttal will not get you off the hook. Cooperate in the investigation and Respond to the allegations in court of law.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 31, 2021 02:51pm
@Waseem Ahmad, One cannot even imagine such action against 'their own' in previous governments!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 31, 2021 02:52pm
@Waseem Ahmad, why do people in Pakistan link an Apple to an orange? This above all shows the integrity and impartiality of Imran Khan. He spares no corrupt person.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Khan
Mar 31, 2021 02:54pm
Good job PTI Givernment
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 31, 2021 02:56pm
It took 31 months of PTI government to uncover JTK corruption via FIA. Why didn't they used NAB to uncover such things by one phone call to NAB chairman.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Mar 31, 2021 02:57pm
The problem is that corruption is permeated through the whole world, but in 1st. or 2nd world we feel corruption and in 3rd world we not only see but face corruption every day, pakistan needs to do land reforms that upto certain level no one can have land, I fear that the time is coming, when people will fight for food and drinking water.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Mar 31, 2021 02:59pm
The crime was committed when PTI was out of power. Yet if you are innocent prove it in the court.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Mar 31, 2021 03:00pm
Multan Sultans belong to his son as well. So will it be investigated that how come Tareen's son was able to dole out billions to buy a team with no sources of income?.
Reply Recommend 0
Moid Baqai
Mar 31, 2021 03:06pm
@Akram, This is Tabdeeli, where everyone is accountable...proud of you my PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2021 03:10pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 31, 2021 03:10pm
@Waseem Ahmad, Imagine FIA sending him notice mean IK not interfering otherwise one phone call and his file would have been dropped or the whole office would have burned.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 31, 2021 03:11pm
Just the son?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 31, 2021 03:12pm
All accused say they are innocent and case against them is fabricated. If Jhangir Thareen thinks he and his son haven't done any wrongdoings then, simply present all evidence and get clearance from court. Don't forget, there is no fire without smoke! PM Imran Khan is determined to have accountability, regardless who they are - this is sign of a brave and honest leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 31, 2021 03:12pm
Let him fight for his defence. Good to see influential coming under the radar of NAB and other investigating agencies. In 60's can anyone dare to think FIR can be lodged against influential. Even till recently no body can touch the elite. Still you can't investigate ---–---. I am sure one day they will also become accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Mar 31, 2021 03:15pm
Its pretty clear that "Boys"along with Imran's Govt. have decided to take on crooks of all shades of pilitical leanings, The pakistan of rampant corruption of Nawaz Sharif, the Zerdaris and the PDMs is now over and done with no matter who comes in power. That is not happening again, So this is very good news
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Mar 31, 2021 03:29pm
Anti corruption is the embellishment for public banners nor for government persons.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 31, 2021 03:32pm
Garden should now join PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Mar 31, 2021 03:33pm
Now that is called all encompassing Ehtesab! Well done, Khan Sahib!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 31, 2021 03:47pm
His friend IK will rescue him.
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Mar 31, 2021 03:47pm
When will accountability start for generals?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 31, 2021 03:48pm
All corrupt and IK is the head.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women during the pandemic
31 Mar 2021

Women during the pandemic

The constant presence of men and the absence of any external outlet for women have created a pressure-cooker situation.
PDM’s infighting
Updated 30 Mar 2021

PDM’s infighting

Both parties gain by keeping the PDM alive, with all its components.

Editorial

31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...
Housing difficulties
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Housing difficulties

The development of housing depends largely on a vibrant mortgage market, which is virtually nonexistent here.
30 Mar 2021

Myanmar bloodbath

THE sustained civilian resistance to Myanmar’s military coup has been drawing a ferocious, bloody response from ...
Heatwave in Karachi
30 Mar 2021

Heatwave in Karachi

SUMMER has arrived in parts of the country with full force. The Met office has predicted that a heatwave is due to...