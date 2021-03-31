Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2021

Body formed to review social media rules

Malik AsadPublished March 31, 2021 - Updated March 31, 2021 07:49am
Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari will be the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee. — DawnNewsTV/File
Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari will be the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to review the controversial social media rules.

As per a directive issued by the Prime Minister Office on March 29, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari will be chairperson of the committee comprising Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary of Information Technology Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Chairman of the Pakistan Tele­communication Authority (PTA) retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa.

A statement issued by the office of Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on Tuesday said that the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division would function as the committee’s secretariat. It will submit a report along with its recommendations in the matter to the prime minister within 30 days.

The committee will commence work and its secretariat would intimate public at large of the date and venue for consultations with all stakeholders, including the petitioners who have challenged the social media rules in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioners — Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists secretary general Nasir Zaidi, the Awami Workers Party, Dawn’s Employees Union, Amber Rahim Shamsi and citizen Mohammad Ashfaq Jatt — contends that the rules are contrary to the freedom of expression as guaranteed in the Constitution.

The IHC chief justice had during a hearing of the petition in January observed that the government did not consult the stakeholders before promulgating the rules.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women during the pandemic
31 Mar 2021

Women during the pandemic

The constant presence of men and the absence of any external outlet for women have created a pressure-cooker situation.
PDM’s infighting
Updated 30 Mar 2021

PDM’s infighting

Both parties gain by keeping the PDM alive, with all its components.

Editorial

31 Mar 2021

Shuffling on sugar

THE belated action initiated by the FIA against some sugar mills and market speculators allegedly involved in the...
31 Mar 2021

Miscarriage of justice

THE legal system in Pakistan leaves much to be desired, with cases at times dragging on for decades, while litigants...
Housing difficulties
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Housing difficulties

The development of housing depends largely on a vibrant mortgage market, which is virtually nonexistent here.
30 Mar 2021

Myanmar bloodbath

THE sustained civilian resistance to Myanmar’s military coup has been drawing a ferocious, bloody response from ...
Heatwave in Karachi
30 Mar 2021

Heatwave in Karachi

SUMMER has arrived in parts of the country with full force. The Met office has predicted that a heatwave is due to...