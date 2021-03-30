Dawn Logo

Sindh, Balochistan likely to see first heatwave of the season this week: Met Office

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comPublished March 30, 2021 - Updated March 30, 2021 11:04pm
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week, according to the Met Office. — Shutterstock/File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for most plain areas of the country for the ongoing week during which temperatures are likely to rise 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal.

"Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country," the Met Office said in an advisory.

According to the alert, Sindh, southern Punjab, and eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday (today) to Saturday. Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country, it said.

"Dust raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period," the advisory added, stating that day temperatures were expected to remain 4-6 degrees above normal conditions in most plain areas.

Following the issuance of the alert, the Rehabilitation Department of the Sindh government in a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners of the province asked them to "take necessary precautionary measures to avert any loss of life during [the] heatwave".

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

Starting June 19 that year, the coastal city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Precautions that can be taken

Measures that can be taken to avoid heatstroke. ─ LEAD Pakistan/File
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those living in urban areas are more prone to being affected by the heatwave as urban centres tend to become heat islands. In 2015, 65,000 people were treated at 50 rehabilitating centres in Karachi's most affected ─ and densely populated ─ areas.

Making some small changes and taking precautions like avoiding heavy meals and strenuous activity during the hottest hours can help the body better handle the high temperatures.

Hydration and running hands under cool water frequently also helps in lowering body temperature.

Wearing clothes made from breathable fabric enables the body to cool down.

