Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2021

Three women polio workers shot dead in Afghanistan

AFPPublished March 30, 2021 - Updated March 30, 2021 06:59pm
Relatives transport the dead body of a female polio worker who was shot dead by gunmen, in Jalalabad on March 30. — AFP
Relatives transport the dead body of a female polio worker who was shot dead by gunmen, in Jalalabad on March 30. — AFP

Gunmen killed three Afghan women involved in a nationwide polio immunisation programme on Tuesday, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new drive against the crippling disease.

The three women were killed in two separate attacks in the restive eastern city of Jalalabad, officials said.

“They were all on duty going from house to house to vaccinate children,” supervisor Wahidullah, who like many Afghans uses only one name, told AFP.

An official at the Nangarhar governor's office confirmed the incidents.

A relative of one of the victims told AFP his niece had joined the immunisation programme to earn some money for her family.

“Gunmen shot her dead this morning when she was on duty giving vaccines to children,” said Haji Maqbool.

Farmer Saifullah, who witnessed the killing of the other two workers, said three gunmen had followed them before shooting them.

“The girls had stopped in front of a house and were knocking the door. They were carrying a medical box and some papers,” he said.

“The gunmen then came closer and shot the girls before fleeing.”

A spokesman for the ministry of health said the vaccination drive had been temporarily suspended in Nangarhar.

The top US envoy to Kabul, Ross Wilson, condemned the killings.

“Such attacks are a direct affront to Afghans' dream of building a better life for their children,” he said on Twitter.

“Attacking vaccinators is as heartless as it is inexplicable.”

Polio has been eradicated across the world apart from Afghanistan and Pakistan, where distrust of vaccines is rife.

Officials say the Taliban won't allow door-to-door campaigns in areas they control.

The Taliban and hardline religious leaders often tell communities that vaccines are a Western conspiracy aimed at sterilising Muslim children, and they also suspect immunisation drives are used for spying on militant activities.

The attack on the three polio workers comes amid a surge in violence across Afghanistan and despite peace talks launched between the Taliban and government last year.

A wave of assassinations against high profile Afghans including journalists, activists and civil servants has particularly triggered fear across the nation.

Officials have blamed the Taliban for much of the violence across Afghanistan. The insurgent group denies it is targeting civilians.

The killing of polio workers comes after similar attacks on March 2 claimed by the militant Islamic State (IS) group left three female media workers dead in Jalalabad.

IS has a presence in the eastern province.

Poliovirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Characters in a Sartre play
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Characters in a Sartre play

India’s fractious opposition criminally created the ground for Narendra Modi to sidle close to seizing absolute power.
HEC in focus
30 Mar 2021

HEC in focus

Some initiatives need to be expanded, not discontinued.
Ironies of a no-win war
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Ironies of a no-win war

Pakistan-US relations have been mercurial and alternated between close engagement and deep estrangement.

Editorial

Housing difficulties
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Housing difficulties

The development of housing depends largely on a vibrant mortgage market, which is virtually nonexistent here.
30 Mar 2021

Myanmar bloodbath

THE sustained civilian resistance to Myanmar’s military coup has been drawing a ferocious, bloody response from ...
30 Mar 2021

Heatwave in Karachi

SUMMER has arrived in parts of the country with full force. The Met office has predicted that a heatwave is due to...
Updated 29 Mar 2021

An enlightened verdict

“A WOMAN, whatever her sexual character or reputation may be, is entitled to equal protection of law. No one has...
Weak prosecution
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Weak prosecution

Investigation and prosecution remain in a shambles, ravaged by corruption, incompetence and habitual manipulation.
29 Mar 2021

Tracking suicides

DATA gathered by the Sindh Mental Health Authority over the last five years reveals that the largest number of...