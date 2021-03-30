Recognition of Pakistan's long-time stance on Afghanistan a big success: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said recognition by the international community of Pakistan's long-time stance on Afghanistan was a "very big success".

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 9th Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference being held today in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

Qureshi is heading Pakistan's delegation which also includes Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Imran Haider, and other officials of the Foreign Office, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister, in his address at the conference, will "highlight the positive efforts of Pakistan with regard to the Afghan peace process and Pakistan's support for Afghanistan's development within the regional framework".

Speaking before the start of the conference, Qureshi said the whole world knew Pakistan's stance, adding that the country's "sacrifices and efforts for peace and stability are not hidden".

Talking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said "everybody is united on one thing, that there is no way forward without peace."

He pointed out that a military solution to the decades-long conflict had not been found and the world was recognising what Pakistan had been saying for years, terming it a "very big success".

He added, however, that there were "difficulties".

When asked about his expectations from the conference, the foreign minister said Pakistan's "focus is on the future and on this region".

"We believe if there is peace and stability in the region, then our desire for regional connectivity will be furthered. It will benefit Pakistan and the region."

Qureshi said he would also meet the Afghan president and foreign minister later in the day and would also hold other bilateral meetings.

Meeting with Turkish FM

A day earlier, Qureshi had met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and stressed that an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement was the only way forward to achieve peace.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed various dimensions of bilateral relations, including political and diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation, defence ties, and collaboration in education and cultural fields. Views were also exchanged on the regional situation, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed Cavusoglu on "Pakistan’s consistent support for and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process".

"Underlining that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict, the foreign minister stressed that an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was the only way forward," the FO press release said.

In a curtain-raiser on the Dushanbe conference, the FO had said Qureshi would hold "consultations with key regional and international partners" on the sidelines of the event, an important platform for regional cooperation on Afghanistan.

The theme of the conference is "Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development".