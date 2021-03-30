Dawn Logo

Minister under fire for allegedly using influence to get family vaccinated for Covid-19

Dawn.comPublished March 30, 2021 - Updated March 30, 2021 01:28pm
Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema of the Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q), which is an ally of the ruling PTI, came under fire on Tuesday after video clips surfaced on social media allegedly showing several of his family members getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The video clips, that were originally shared on the Instagram account of one of Cheema's relatives, showed health workers vaccinating several people gathered at someone's home. The account is no longer active on Instagram.

The people in the video can be seen flashing the thumbs-up sign after being administered the jab. Former model and television host Iffat Omar was also tagged in one of the Instagram videos.

However, the minister — in a statement reported by TV channels — denied using his political influence to have members of his family vaccinated. He claimed that teams from the University of Health Sciences came to his home to administer a booster shot of a trial vaccine, adding that it had done the same before.

Meanwhile, Omar shared the news clip of a TV channel reporting Cheema's statement, saying: "Folks — take it easy!"

The video clips stirred up a storm on social media as netizens and journalists called out the minister and the model for "jumping the queue" for Covid-19 vaccination. The government is currently only vaccinating health workers and those above the age of 60 while registration of those above the age of 50 has started from today.

The news also caught attention of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill, who lambasted Omar for the "shameful act".

"These fake liberals are liberal to the extent of swearing. They have no morels or shame. They portray themselves as law-abiding citizens but their actions show otherwise," he said.

"Are the rest of Pakistanis children of a lesser god," asked producer Adeel Raja as he called on Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar to take notice of the incident.

"First you jump the vaccination queue using your political connections, then brag about it on social media. Pak celebs should check their privilege," said TV anchor Maria Memon.

"I expect and demand an apology from Cheema. First, he along with his family did an immoral thing, and then he had the audacity to lie about it calling it a trial shot," said journalist Mehr Tarar.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2021 12:53pm
The whole world knows that nepotism, favoritism, partiality and patronage of close family and friends is a socio-cultural norm, value, tradition, precedent and practice in whole of South Asia and the South Asian nations including the "Land of the Pure."
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Mar 30, 2021 12:56pm
VVIPs getting shots in the luxury of their homes...this is could of this world...in developed countries people have to go to designated medical site to get vaccinated! The elite are ruining Pakistan! Why IK need such people in his team? Just so he can act as PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Mar 30, 2021 01:14pm
Have we forgotten Mr. Mohmmad Zubari PML-N stalwart's family doing the same. Our leaders are all the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2021 01:23pm
PMLN Zubair Umer did the same thing in Feb when he used his influence to get his daughter and son in law vaccinated as health workers last month.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Mar 30, 2021 01:24pm
Shameful act of favouritism. Hurting peoples feeling & stealing the right of deserving.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 30, 2021 01:29pm
Heading has no mention of Iffat Omar. Of course.
Reply Recommend 0

