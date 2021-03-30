Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2021

Rupee gains 95 paisa to reach 22-month high against dollar in interbank

Mettis NewsPublished March 30, 2021 - Updated March 30, 2021 05:39pm
The dollar was being quoted at 153.10/153.25 at 10:05am compared to the previous day’s close of Rs154.0379. – Reuters/File
The dollar was being quoted at 153.10/153.25 at 10:05am compared to the previous day’s close of Rs154.0379. – Reuters/File

The rupee continued its upward trajectory on Tuesday, appreciating by 95 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank session.

The local currency closed the day's trade at Rs153.09 per dollar, against yesterday's closing of Rs154.04 per dollar.

The rupee traded within a very narrow range of 69 paisa per dollar, showing an intraday high of Rs153.75 and an intraday low of Rs153.10.

In the open market, the rupee was traded at Rs153/154 per dollar (buy/sell).

The Pakistani rupee has been on an uptrend amid increased foreign exchange reserves and improved economic sentiments. "While Emerging Markets currencies are going through a tough time currently, Pakistan rupee has emerged as an unlikely winner so far in 2021," Mattias Martinsson, founder and chief investment officer at Tundra Fonder, said on his Twitter handle.

According to data compiled by Mettis Global, the local unit has so far gained 9.77 per cent or Rs14.96 in FY2021, while appreciation has been 4.40pc or Rs6.74 in CY21 with the rupee heading for a 3.27pc monthly gain.

Having gained Rs5 or 3.27pc against the dollar in March alone, the rupee is currently at a 22-month high and trading at levels last seen in June 2019.

"The revival of International Monetary Fund's program and the approval of $500 million by their board has lent support to the rupee. On top of that, other multilateral organisations including $1.3 billion from the World Bank have further improved the fundamentals," said Malik Bostan, President of the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Speaking of the market dynamics, he said the demand is quite low and is mostly driven for education-related reasons for students studying abroad. However, there is an abundance of supply with exchange companies alone receiving $7-8 million a day at their counters. This liquidity is then deposited in the interbank market.

He also credited the Roshan Digital Accounts for the rupee's recent gains.

Former Secretary General of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, seconded this view.

"The State Bank's initiatives are beginning to bear fruit now as an ever greater number of transactions are being routed through formal channels," he said.

Meanwhile, the rupee gained Rs1.9 against the Pound Sterling as the day's closing quote stood at Rs210.85 per GBP, against the previous session's closing of Rs212.79 per GBP.

Similarly, the rupee's value strengthened by Rs1.4 against the euro which closed at Rs179.84 at the interbank today.

Meanwhile, the overnight repo rate within the money market was 7.60/7.75pc towards the close of the session, whereas the one-week rate was 7.10/7.15pc.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wali B.
Mar 30, 2021 11:58am
The entire world knows that the US Dollar is on a crashing trajectory internationally and it has nothing to do with the Rupee. On the contrary, the government just took another IMF Loan to stabilise foreign reserves so basically, now they're doing what they criticised the previous government of doing. Funny how this government tries to cash in on anything to maintain their fast deteriorating image.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2021 12:31pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every dollar, there is a hall.
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Mar 30, 2021 01:24pm
Let’s see now , how low can it go !
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hamza Ali
Mar 30, 2021 01:30pm
This is disastrous for exporters who dispatched orders at 165 and are reeling from high cost of production. Importers will rejoice and trade deficit will swell. Hope govt intervenes.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Mar 30, 2021 01:52pm
First steps to becoming a superpower is becoming evident. Keep going Khan !
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Shahid Khan
Mar 30, 2021 02:03pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, don't know what it means?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2021 02:04pm
He also credited the Roshan Digital Accounts for the rupee's recent gains. They should retain Hafeez Sheikh for this venture and similar ones. He did a good job on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Mar 30, 2021 02:08pm
and yet Auto assemblers keep on increasing prices .....maybe in their universe Rupee is till falling .
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 30, 2021 02:24pm
Good. So will the Car Maafia lower the prices if Rupee continues to appreciate???
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Characters in a Sartre play
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Characters in a Sartre play

India’s fractious opposition criminally created the ground for Narendra Modi to sidle close to seizing absolute power.
HEC in focus
30 Mar 2021

HEC in focus

Some initiatives need to be expanded, not discontinued.
Ironies of a no-win war
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Ironies of a no-win war

Pakistan-US relations have been mercurial and alternated between close engagement and deep estrangement.

Editorial

Housing difficulties
Updated 30 Mar 2021

Housing difficulties

The development of housing depends largely on a vibrant mortgage market, which is virtually nonexistent here.
30 Mar 2021

Myanmar bloodbath

THE sustained civilian resistance to Myanmar’s military coup has been drawing a ferocious, bloody response from ...
30 Mar 2021

Heatwave in Karachi

SUMMER has arrived in parts of the country with full force. The Met office has predicted that a heatwave is due to...
Updated 29 Mar 2021

An enlightened verdict

“A WOMAN, whatever her sexual character or reputation may be, is entitled to equal protection of law. No one has...
Weak prosecution
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Weak prosecution

Investigation and prosecution remain in a shambles, ravaged by corruption, incompetence and habitual manipulation.
29 Mar 2021

Tracking suicides

DATA gathered by the Sindh Mental Health Authority over the last five years reveals that the largest number of...