Saudi prince calls Imran, invites him to Riyadh

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 30, 2021 - Updated March 30, 2021 09:36am
Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) on Monday received a telephone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Photos AP/Bloomberg
Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) on Monday received a telephone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Photos AP/Bloomberg

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a telephone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who invited the premier to visit Saudi Arabia. Both leaders discussed bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the prime minister wrote a letter to Saudi royals, lauding their “Saudi Green Initiative and Green Middle East Initiative”.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the crown prince inquired about the prime minister’s health and wished him speedy recovery. PM Khan also inquired about the wellbeing of the crown prince who had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

The prime minister wrote: “It gives me immense pleasure to extend my best greetings and hope that Your Royal Highness is in good health and safe from the pandemic. I would like to convey deep respects and warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.”

PM lauds kingdom’s green initiatives

Mr Khan added: “I am delighted to learn about Your Royal Highness’s plans for launching ‘Saudi Green Initiative’ as well as rallying the region for the larger ‘Green Middle East Initiative’ aimed at protecting the nature and planet.”

He said the two initiatives which, inter alia, included plantation of 10 billion trees in the kingdom and its further upscaling to 50 billion in the region as part of the Green Middle East Initiative, expansion of protected areas to more than 30 per cent, protection of marine and coastal environments and generation of 50pc of the kingdom’s energy from renewable by 2030, were highly commendable.

Mr Khan said the vision of Saudi leaders closely aligned with the government’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative which was investing in nature-based solutions to address climate change impact in the country.

“After successfully planting one billion trees from 2014 to 2018, our ‘10 billion Tree Tsunami’ initiative is well under way across the whole country. We are also expanding our protected areas — over 15pc land and 10pc marine — by 2023. These initiatives have demonstrated that planting trees not only protects nature and restores ecosystem to fight climate change, but also expands eco-tourism and creates thousands of green jobs for the youth as well as local communities,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan said: “We are also committed to shifting our energy mix towards a clean and low carbon trajectory. Like the kingdom’s vision, we are targeting 60pc of our energy to be clean energy by 2030, which will require a major expansion of solar, wind and hydro power generation capacity in the country.

“Pakistan cherishes its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we would like to extend our support for Your Royal Highness’s excellent ‘Green’ initiatives. While our two countries maintain close cooperation on climate change issues at all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structural bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision and create mutually beneficial opportunities for partnership. We would also be happy to share experience, knowledge and lessons from our nature-based approaches and initiatives.”

He said the challenge of climate change was one that called for greater international collaboration and a shared aspiration for sustainable development as the world had no choice but to tread this green pathway and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century. “I wholeheartedly appreciate Your Royal Highness’s efforts toward this transition,” he added.

The prime minister also conveyed best wishes for the royal highness’s good health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity of the people of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Siddiqui called on the prime minister and briefed him on relations between the two countries. The prime minister directed the high commissioner to continue efforts to promote bilateral relations. He conveyed good wishes for the leadership and people of Bangladesh.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2021

Comments (18)
Oneliner
Mar 30, 2021 09:39am
Only a courtesy reply
Reply Recommend 0
Lotus Bawa
Mar 30, 2021 09:44am
Hope IK does not ruin the relationship like Qureshi did.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 30, 2021 09:45am
Shall he drive car for our PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 30, 2021 09:46am
While the rest of countries are busy developing Covid vaccines....
Reply Recommend 0
mesotwisty
Mar 30, 2021 09:46am
Don't go IK! One word...Khashoggi
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2021 09:46am
With such leaders, Muslims don't need any enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Mar 30, 2021 09:49am
Its time for MBS to come to Islamabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Agrippa-The Skeptic
Mar 30, 2021 09:49am
A billion trees! If a million folks were used for planting, each planted a thousand trees. With just each tree cost of 50c, $500M were spent on trees in 4 yrs? Yet another of those fairy tales which originate in Isloo.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Mar 30, 2021 09:50am
Now PM will invite Prince to and hunt whatever he wants.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 30, 2021 09:51am
This is what governments should be focusing on. Not wars.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 30, 2021 09:59am
Hot and cold treatments, the prince seems to know better, how to play
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 30, 2021 10:00am
@Lotus Bawa, Qureshi doesn't act on his own or else he would have been asked to step down
Reply Recommend 0
sach baat
Mar 30, 2021 10:01am
Always looking for acceptance from the Saudis. Perhaps making Arabic compulsory did the trick this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Adiram
Mar 30, 2021 10:04am
Please take SMQ along with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 30, 2021 10:07am
OK.. IK will book a ticket to Saudi Arabia today. Saudi Prince will provide his jet from return trip.
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Mar 30, 2021 10:10am
Still not wearing a mask? Did he really contact COVID 19 last week?
Reply Recommend 0
Sikander
Mar 30, 2021 10:23am
Manipulation
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2021 10:27am
@Oneliner, feeling jealous ?
Reply Recommend 0

