Punjab govt to enforce lockdowns in districts with over 12pc positivity rate

The Punjab government announced on Monday that lockdowns will be enforced in districts with a Covid-19 positivity of more than 12 per cent to curb the spread of the disease from April 1.

"The lockdown will continue till April 11," said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while speaking to media. He added that this will be reviewed by the cabinet committee on Covid-19 after seven days.

Buzdar stated that the provincial government will not impose any restrictions on economic activities or industries. "The construction, transport, goods and industrial sectors will continue to operate as per regular according to standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said.

The chief minister said that there will be a complete ban on wedding events and other gatherings in the province. "It was also decided to close down the mass transit transport system which includes the Orange Line Metro Train and the Speedo bus service."

There will be also a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining at all restaurants and hotels, Buzdar said. "However, takeaway and home delivery will be allowed."

He said that restrictions will continue to be in place on sporting, cultural and social activities. "Parks will be closed. Commercial timings for bazaars and markets will be till 6pm, while shops will remain closed two days of the week."

Buzdar warned that the situation could worsen if SOPs are not implemented and observed. "You will protect yourself and your family members by wearing face masks," he said.

'Third wave is more dangerous'

At the start of his press conference, the chief minister said that the current wave of the pandemic was more dangerous than the first and the second.

"Compared to the first two phases, the third phase is much more intense. Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan have more positive cases."

Buzdar stated that the positivity rate in Lahore over the last 24 hours was recorded as 21pc, which was an alarming statistic.

More to follow