Rupee gains another 42 paisa as dollar falls to pre-Covid level in interbank

Mettis News | Dawn.comPublished March 29, 2021 - Updated March 29, 2021 02:00pm
The rupee gained an additional 42 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trade on Monday. — Dawn/File
The rupee gained an additional 42 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trade on Monday. — Dawn/File

The rupee picked up where it left off on Friday, gaining an additional 42 paisa against the US dollar on Monday as the greenback was quoted at below the pre-pandemic level of 154.24 (March 6, 2020).

The dollar was being quoted at 154.15/154.20 (11:30 PST) compared to Friday’s closing value of Rs154.58.

The US dollar had lost 42 paisa against the rupee on Friday in the interbank market as currency experts believed that the downward trend would continue and the greenback would soon reach the pre-Covid level.

The dollar has depreciated more than 7.5 per cent against the rupee since August 2020.

Market sources offered a number of reasons that included higher inflows compared to lower outflows as reflected from the current account surplus during the eight months of the current fiscal year.

However, currency dealers in the interbank market had said the depreciation was witnessed since the demand for dollars from importers had slowed down.

“At the same time, exporters have been selling their dollar holdings in large numbers reducing prices and creating space for the local currency to acquire more against the greenback,” said Atif Ahmed, a currency dealer in the interbank market.

He had said it was difficult to assess how far the dollar would depreciate but the coming months would see more inflow and more depreciation. During Ramazan and the Eid season, overseas Pakistanis used to send more money to their families and give Zakat to charity organisations.

“The dollar buying in the open market has touched the lowest level and we have to deposit more than 90 per cent [of dollars] we buy from customers in banks,” said Malik Bostan, president of the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Comments (8)
Kulsoom Baloch
Mar 29, 2021 02:06pm
Good News for all Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 29, 2021 02:06pm
Reza Baqar's hot-money friends buying treasury bonds.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2021 02:22pm
Excellent news. Sorry again, naysayers. Not your time.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 29, 2021 02:23pm
Rupee is flying.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 29, 2021 02:29pm
Positive economic signs on horizon.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Khan PTI
Mar 29, 2021 02:33pm
Imran Khan Zindabad. He is bringing real revolution in our country. Our country is progressing by leaps and bounds now a days. This is what we call real change coming from the Northern leadership of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 29, 2021 02:41pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for ever dollar, there is a mall.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 29, 2021 02:48pm
@Fastrack, " Sorry again, naysayers. Not your time... " Not your time Either...
Reply Recommend 0

