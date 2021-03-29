Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2021

Janikhel protesters call off demonstration after talks with govt officials

SirajuddinPublished March 29, 2021 - Updated March 29, 2021 01:24pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan prays with other members of the negotiations upon a successful settlement. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan prays with other members of the negotiations upon a successful settlement. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan signs the settlement with the protesters. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan signs the settlement with the protesters. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin

Talks between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local tribesmen, protesting the killing of four teenage boys in the province's Bannu district, were successful on Monday.

The tribesmen and the relatives of the slain teenagers — aged between 13 to 17 years — had been protesting the brutal killings for the last six days. The boys had gone missing three weeks ago. They were identified as Ahmadullah, Mohammad Rahim, Razamullah, and Atifullah.

After staging a week-long sit-in outside the Janikhel police station, around 10,000 people had embarked on a long march to Islamabad on Sunday along with the bodies of the slain boys, demanding action against anti-state elements.

"KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan personally accepted the settlement and the demands of the protesters," government spokesperson Kamran Bangash said. Jirga mediators including cabinet members were also present on the occasion, he said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Lateef Wazir — a prominent organiser and active member of the protest — said protesters would be returning to Janikhel where the funeral of the slain boys will be held.

Wazir said the protestors had spent the night in Bannu under the open sky, waiting to move to Islamabad. "But our jirga elders held talks with the government and the government accepted all demands," he said.

MNA Mohsin Dawar and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, who were briefly detained on Sunday, were also released after the agreement was reached, party sources said.

According to the agreement, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the protesters agreed to immediately call off and end the protest.

The government will ensure peace and security in the Janikhel area and purge the area of any groups seeking to cause unrest, the agreement said. It added that no legal weapons would be taken from the homes of peaceful residents and no homes would be destroyed in the process to ensure peace.

"The four martyred (individuals) will receive a Shuhada Package," the agreement added; this had been one of they key demands of the protestors for the families of the victims.

Development packages would also be provided for Janikhel by the government and arrangements would also be made for the people to meet with government officials to find solutions to their problems, it stated.

An investigation and review would also be immediately started of Janikhel detainees in government custody and would be completed within three months. "Innocent individuals will be released on a priority basis and a decision in accordance with the law will be taken for anyone found guilty," it said.

People arrested from Janikhel and other nearby areas in the protest would also be immediately released, the agreement said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Before darkness comes
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Before darkness comes

It is time for course correction; the state must develop a counter-narrative.
Dire straits
29 Mar 2021

Dire straits

In its history, the canal has been blocked several times.
Economics of vaccines
Updated 28 Mar 2021

Economics of vaccines

Why is there no domestically produced vaccine, or even a semblance of an effort to produce it?

Editorial

Updated 29 Mar 2021

An enlightened verdict

“A WOMAN, whatever her sexual character or reputation may be, is entitled to equal protection of law. No one has...
Weak prosecution
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Weak prosecution

Investigation and prosecution remain in a shambles, ravaged by corruption, incompetence and habitual manipulation.
29 Mar 2021

Tracking suicides

DATA gathered by the Sindh Mental Health Authority over the last five years reveals that the largest number of...
28 Mar 2021

SAPM’s sacking

IN an unexpected development, Prime Minister Imran Khan sacked SAPM Petroleum Nadeem Babar as he ordered an...
Updated 28 Mar 2021

PPP on its own?

YOUSUF Raza Gilani’s selection as opposition leader in the Senate has deepened the chasm among the PDM parties,...
28 Mar 2021

Olympic torch relay

THE start of the Tokyo Olympic torch’s journey in Fukushima on Thursday, after a delay of one year because of the...