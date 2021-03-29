Dawn Logo

Two girls charged with killing Pak-origin driver in US

ReutersPublished March 29, 2021 - Updated March 29, 2021 10:18am
Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged on Sunday with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week. — Photo courtesy NBC News
Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged on Sunday with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week. — Photo courtesy NBC News

WASHINGTON: Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged on Sunday with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at his job delivering food in Washington, an incident a bystander captured on video.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

A video posted on Saturday shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had been seen at least 5.5 million times on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2021

