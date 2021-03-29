100-year-old temple attacked in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A group of unidentified people attacked an over 100-year-old Hindu temple at Purana Qila on Saturday, causing damage to its ongoing renovation work, stairs and doors.

Earlier, the encroachment mafia had occupied the surroundings of the temple over a long time by making shops and kiosks. The district administration assisted by the police recently removed all encroachments.

After the temple was cleared of encroachments, renovation work was started.

The security officer of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Northern Zone, Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, lodged an FIR at Banni police station, saying that construction and renovation work on the temple had been going on for the last one month.

He said there were some encroachments in front of the temple which were removed on March 24. However, religious rites have not been started in the temple nor were there any idol or any other worship item.

The complainant said 10 to 15 people stormed the temple on Saturday at about 7.30pm and damaged the main door and another door at the upper story as well as the staircase.

He sought legal action against the people who had caused damage to the temple and its sanctity.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2021