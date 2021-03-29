Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2021

100-year-old temple attacked in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar | Aamir YasinPublished March 29, 2021 - Updated March 29, 2021 07:53am
After the temple was cleared of encroachments, renovation work was started. — Photo courtesy Mohammad Asim/File
After the temple was cleared of encroachments, renovation work was started. — Photo courtesy Mohammad Asim/File

RAWALPINDI: A group of unidentified people attacked an over 100-year-old Hindu temple at Purana Qila on Saturday, causing damage to its ongoing renovation work, stairs and doors.

Earlier, the encroachment mafia had occupied the surroundings of the temple over a long time by making shops and kiosks. The district administration assisted by the police recently removed all encroachments.

After the temple was cleared of encroachments, renovation work was started.

The security officer of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Northern Zone, Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, lodged an FIR at Banni police station, saying that construction and renovation work on the temple had been going on for the last one month.

He said there were some encroachments in front of the temple which were removed on March 24. However, religious rites have not been started in the temple nor were there any idol or any other worship item.

The complainant said 10 to 15 people stormed the temple on Saturday at about 7.30pm and damaged the main door and another door at the upper story as well as the staircase.

He sought legal action against the people who had caused damage to the temple and its sanctity.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2021 07:58am
"District administration assisted by the police recently removed all encroachments.." Complete contrast to fascist India where ruling party attacks mosques.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2021 08:00am
Pakistan: Attacks are rare and always undone and punished. India: Attacks are frequent, and backed by ruling party thugs. Even in capital Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 29, 2021 08:01am
We ought to protect religious places not destroy them.
Reply Recommend 0
Yenchya Aaichi
Mar 29, 2021 08:04am
Foreign hand?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2021 08:04am
Two doors damaged by "unknown attackers". Renovation will be completed. Attackers will pay. This is Pakistan, not India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 29, 2021 08:06am
.PMIK will get it repaired, making attackers pay. Modi was amongst the goons that destroyed Babri Mosque.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Mar 29, 2021 08:10am
Happy Holi to Pakistani brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Mar 29, 2021 08:11am
pot calling kettle black
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 29, 2021 08:14am
That was utterly disrespectful, how would you feel if someone did that to your mosque? You wouldn’t like it right ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Before darkness comes
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Before darkness comes

It is time for course correction; the state must develop a counter-narrative.
Dire straits
29 Mar 2021

Dire straits

In its history, the canal has been blocked several times.
Economics of vaccines
Updated 28 Mar 2021

Economics of vaccines

Why is there no domestically produced vaccine, or even a semblance of an effort to produce it?

Editorial

Updated 29 Mar 2021

An enlightened verdict

“A WOMAN, whatever her sexual character or reputation may be, is entitled to equal protection of law. No one has...
Weak prosecution
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Weak prosecution

Investigation and prosecution remain in a shambles, ravaged by corruption, incompetence and habitual manipulation.
29 Mar 2021

Tracking suicides

DATA gathered by the Sindh Mental Health Authority over the last five years reveals that the largest number of...
28 Mar 2021

SAPM’s sacking

IN an unexpected development, Prime Minister Imran Khan sacked SAPM Petroleum Nadeem Babar as he ordered an...
Updated 28 Mar 2021

PPP on its own?

YOUSUF Raza Gilani’s selection as opposition leader in the Senate has deepened the chasm among the PDM parties,...
28 Mar 2021

Olympic torch relay

THE start of the Tokyo Olympic torch’s journey in Fukushima on Thursday, after a delay of one year because of the...