Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2021

College of the year contest part of HED reforms in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 29, 2021 - Updated March 29, 2021 10:02am
The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has launched a contest “College of the Year” under new policy reforms in the public-sector colleges of the province. — AFP/File
The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has launched a contest “College of the Year” under new policy reforms in the public-sector colleges of the province. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has launched a contest “College of the Year” under new policy reforms in the public-sector colleges of the province.

The department has also developed a policy framework to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions of principals in colleges. The move has been initiated under the departmental reforms agenda to start a competitive educational environment in line with the international trends and practices.

Under the policy, the suitability of the potential candidates will be gauged after thorough scrutiny by a special committee. The candidates will be given marks on the basis of seniority, expertise, relevant administrative experience and aptitude for the job; all related traits shall be quantified and placements will be made accordingly.

A committee led by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfarz will conduct interviews of the potential candidates for the vacant seats of principals – whose charge currently lies with the most senior teachers in the respective colleges for trouble-free operations.

Role of a principal lies at the heart of the college administration and quality education at the same time, therefore these positions are not supposed to be filled randomly but through a competitive process. The newly defined selection process will streamline principals’ placement on merit through transparency and a fair competition.

For further promotion of a competitive educational environment, the HED is all set to launch an annual competition of all public- sector colleges across Punjab and it will be formally launched after holding a ceremony. A special performance review committee has been constituted at the Higher Education Headquarters to analyse yearly progress of all colleges and present the findings at the end of every academic year.

As per the predefined criteria, public-sector colleges will be judged on the basis of quality of education being imparted, discipline on the campus, methodology of the teaching staff and smooth administrative operations.

The competitions will have a trickle-up effect – from district level to divisional scale, leading it to a provincial contest and the contest will promote healthy competition among colleges to perform better.

HED secretary Nadeem Mahbub told Dawn that the department was undergoing a transition with the modern solutions through policy initiatives. He said the principals and leadership of the colleges would have a trickle-down motivation effect on teachers and students, making them a part of this challenging educational experience.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Before darkness comes
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Before darkness comes

It is time for course correction; the state must develop a counter-narrative.
Dire straits
29 Mar 2021

Dire straits

In its history, the canal has been blocked several times.
Economics of vaccines
Updated 28 Mar 2021

Economics of vaccines

Why is there no domestically produced vaccine, or even a semblance of an effort to produce it?

Editorial

Updated 29 Mar 2021

An enlightened verdict

“A WOMAN, whatever her sexual character or reputation may be, is entitled to equal protection of law. No one has...
Weak prosecution
Updated 29 Mar 2021

Weak prosecution

Investigation and prosecution remain in a shambles, ravaged by corruption, incompetence and habitual manipulation.
29 Mar 2021

Tracking suicides

DATA gathered by the Sindh Mental Health Authority over the last five years reveals that the largest number of...
28 Mar 2021

SAPM’s sacking

IN an unexpected development, Prime Minister Imran Khan sacked SAPM Petroleum Nadeem Babar as he ordered an...
Updated 28 Mar 2021

PPP on its own?

YOUSUF Raza Gilani’s selection as opposition leader in the Senate has deepened the chasm among the PDM parties,...
28 Mar 2021

Olympic torch relay

THE start of the Tokyo Olympic torch’s journey in Fukushima on Thursday, after a delay of one year because of the...