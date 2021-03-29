College of the year contest part of HED reforms in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has launched a contest “College of the Year” under new policy reforms in the public-sector colleges of the province.

The department has also developed a policy framework to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions of principals in colleges. The move has been initiated under the departmental reforms agenda to start a competitive educational environment in line with the international trends and practices.

Under the policy, the suitability of the potential candidates will be gauged after thorough scrutiny by a special committee. The candidates will be given marks on the basis of seniority, expertise, relevant administrative experience and aptitude for the job; all related traits shall be quantified and placements will be made accordingly.

A committee led by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfarz will conduct interviews of the potential candidates for the vacant seats of principals – whose charge currently lies with the most senior teachers in the respective colleges for trouble-free operations.

Role of a principal lies at the heart of the college administration and quality education at the same time, therefore these positions are not supposed to be filled randomly but through a competitive process. The newly defined selection process will streamline principals’ placement on merit through transparency and a fair competition.

For further promotion of a competitive educational environment, the HED is all set to launch an annual competition of all public- sector colleges across Punjab and it will be formally launched after holding a ceremony. A special performance review committee has been constituted at the Higher Education Headquarters to analyse yearly progress of all colleges and present the findings at the end of every academic year.

As per the predefined criteria, public-sector colleges will be judged on the basis of quality of education being imparted, discipline on the campus, methodology of the teaching staff and smooth administrative operations.

The competitions will have a trickle-up effect – from district level to divisional scale, leading it to a provincial contest and the contest will promote healthy competition among colleges to perform better.

HED secretary Nadeem Mahbub told Dawn that the department was undergoing a transition with the modern solutions through policy initiatives. He said the principals and leadership of the colleges would have a trickle-down motivation effect on teachers and students, making them a part of this challenging educational experience.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2021