'Festival of colours': PM Imran expresses well wishes to Hindu community on Holi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished a "very happy Holi" to the Hindu community as it celebrates the occasion across Pakistan. He said the occasion was a "festival of colours".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also chimed in and wished a happy Holi to "our Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world".

"May the festival of colours bring peace and happiness."

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, expressed the hope for happiness to prevail over pain and for humanity to prevail over extremism in his wishes on the occasion of Holi.

"May we overcome challenges with zeal."

"Greetings to our Hindu community and friends abroad celebrating the Holi festival," said Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Leaders from across the political aisle also extended their well wishes to the Hindu community.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, referring to Holi as an "ancient festival of colours", congratulated everyone celebrating it.

"Holi's message is love, peace and brotherhood," said Bilawal, adding that it also symbolised the victory of "good over evil" and thus was needed even more so today when "when intolerance is on the rise, it is of paramount importance to spread the message of Holi."

"The unanimous constitution given to the nation by Shaheed (Benazir) Bhutto guarantees equal rights for all minorities in Pakistan, including the Hindu community.

"Ask for special prayers for eradication of the Covid-19 epidemic and security and prosperity of Pakistan," Bilawal appealed to everyone celebrating Holi.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also joined in and said the Hindu community added colour to Pakistan.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. This year, the Hindu community across the globe is celebrating the national holiday on Sunday (today).

Temple reconstruction ahead of Holi

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had given the order for the restoration of the historical Prahladpuri temple. A three-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had directed the authorities to ensure the festival of Holi would be celebrated in the temple on March 28.

During his visit to the city in 2015, the then chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Siddiqul Farooq, had announced that the board had decided to reconstruct the historic temple. The temple was razed in 1992 by a protesting mob in retaliation for the demolition of the Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya, India.

The initiative was taken on the request of the then Hindu parliamentarians who had offered to utilise the share of their development funds for reconstruction of their holy place. An amount of Rs50 million was initially allocated for the purpose.

Located on the north of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, the temple which is the beginning place of Holi, the festival of colours, was built by Prahlad Bhagat who was a sovereign of Kashapura — present name Multan — in 1550 BC.