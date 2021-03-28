War crimes in occupied Kashmir a fit case for UN inquiry: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of parliament’s Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Saturday sought the international community’s intervention to help bring “genocide of Kashmiris” to an end.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Human security discourse in 21st century’ held here under the aegis of The Human Security Institute (THSI), he said: “Six hundred days of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A have gone by but the world has failed to act and stop colonialisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India”.

He said the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations and play its role in resolving longstanding issues hampering peace and development in the world.

Mr Afridi said India was implementing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A making Kashmir a fit case for the UN intervention.

He said if the UN failed to resolve disputes and conflicts, there would be a huge question mark on its fate.

He said the prosperous world needed to realise that their trade interests in India could make them compromise on human rights and human values.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2021