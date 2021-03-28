Dawn Logo

War crimes in occupied Kashmir a fit case for UN inquiry: Afridi

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished March 28, 2021 - Updated March 28, 2021 09:01am
Chairman of parliament’s Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Saturday sought the international community’s intervention to help bring “genocide of Kashmiris” to an end. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The chairman of parliament’s Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Saturday sought the international community’s intervention to help bring “genocide of Kashmiris” to an end.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Human security discourse in 21st century’ held here under the aegis of The Human Security Institute (THSI), he said: “Six hundred days of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A have gone by but the world has failed to act and stop colonialisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India”.

He said the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations and play its role in resolving longstanding issues hampering peace and development in the world.

Mr Afridi said India was implementing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A making Kashmir a fit case for the UN intervention.

He said if the UN failed to resolve disputes and conflicts, there would be a huge question mark on its fate.

He said the prosperous world needed to realise that their trade interests in India could make them compromise on human rights and human values.

Comments (6)
Jamshed
Mar 28, 2021 09:09am
India need to be investigated
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 28, 2021 09:18am
Have some thing for urghurs?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Mar 28, 2021 09:29am
Rohingyas in Burma and Palestine’s too. Everyone must be saved.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Mar 28, 2021 09:34am
If so, please go to ICJ?
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Mar 28, 2021 09:35am
UN is not meant to solve Pakistan - specific problems alone.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Mar 28, 2021 09:36am
Please say something on Uyghurs and bring that to ICJ. It would be great service to humanity.
Reply Recommend 0

