Seven injured as gunman fires outside US bar

PHILADELPHIA (United States): A man fired a handgun into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia bar, injuring seven people, four of them critically, police said on Saturday. The suspect was being sought.

The shooting on Friday evening followed an altercation inside the Golf & Social sports bar, television news stations reported. Surveillance video showed the gunman firing into the crowd gathered on the side of busy Delaware Avenue north of downtown, across from a casino.

Police arrived in the area to find two victims in a convenience store and two more in the bar, authorities said. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police found 21 casings and several projectiles along the block.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2021