India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Modi

ReutersPublished March 27, 2021 - Updated March 27, 2021 01:51pm
A woman checks the temperature of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, March 27. — Reuters
A woman checks the temperature of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, March 27. — Reuters

Voting began in Assam and West Bengal on Saturday in state elections that will show how support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding up following a coronavirus-stricken year, and months of protests by farmers against his agricultural reforms.

Re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019, Modi’s grip on power is under no threat, but the elections in the two eastern states are the first since the farmers launched protests that have been mainly in the north, around the capital Delhi.

It was the first phase of voting in both states, and the results won’t be known for months.

For all the concerns over the coronavirus, politicians out on the campaign trail often showed scant regard for social distancing, but as people waited in long queues outside polling centres in West Bengal on Saturday, security personnel and election workers handed out masks, sanitisers and gloves.

Modi and his home minister Amit Shah campaigned aggressively for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, luring local politicians away from the Trinamool Congress party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.

“The main contending parties are strong this time and it is difficult to gauge the mood,” Mahadeb Hansda, a retired school teacher told Reuters by telephone from Purulia district, as he waited to cast his vote.

The BJP currently controls a dozen of India’s 28 states, with alliance partners in several others. But it has never won power in West Bengal, once a communist bastion for more than three decades, and should the BJP defeat Banerjee, analysts say, it would deal a body blow to the broader opposition.

The country’s fourth most populous state, with 90 million people, is key to controlling the upper house of the federal parliament whose members are elected by state assemblies.

In neighbouring Assam, where a BJP-led alliance is seeking a second term, brisk polling began early. Women, clad in traditional dresses, lined up outside voting centres before the polls opened at 7am.

“I want to cast my vote early and be free for the rest of the day,” said Malini Gogoi, a housewife from the northern Assam town of Biswanath.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 27, 2021 02:03pm
A false, feign, frail, fake, fraud and feint exercise in futility since the results of these "mock elections" under the auspices of racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, corrupt, cruel, cunning, crooked and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies are already known to the rest of the civilized, non-indoctrinated, unbiased, neutral, independent, learned, mature, educated and enlightened world.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 27, 2021 02:04pm
With this Divider-in-Chief’s conjuring act to make Mafia India Hindu Rashtra, now the voting is on religious grounds! Such is divide, polarisation, rising hate, intolerance and hyper-nationalism within!
Reply Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Mar 27, 2021 02:42pm
Indians know whom to elect and whom to not.
Reply Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Mar 27, 2021 02:45pm
It's Modi all the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi3
Mar 27, 2021 02:58pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, PM himself is not elected , but selected
Reply Recommend 0
In Today's Situation
Mar 27, 2021 03:07pm
We are not at all worried about this.
Reply Recommend 0

