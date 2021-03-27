Dawn Logo

Biden warns of ‘response’ after North Korean missile tests

APPublished March 27, 2021 - Updated March 27, 2021 09:39am
"We're consulting with our allies and partners and there will be responses if they choose to escalate," said US President Joe Biden. — Reuters/File
SEOUL: North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as US President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the two new-type tactical guided projectiles accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. Photos on the website of the Norths main Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile lifting off from a transport erector launcher amid bright flames.

KCNA quoted top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, as saying that the new weapons development is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese officials said both weapons tested Thursday were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions. According to South Korean officials, North Korea fired two other missiles on Sunday but they were likely cruise missiles, which are not banned.

The test-firings were the North's first major provocation since Biden took office in January. Some experts say North Korea aimed to apply pressure on the Biden administration to boost its leverage in future talks.

"We're consulting with our allies and partners," Biden told a news conference on Thursday. "And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But Im also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearisation."

The United States has asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council committee that monitors sanctions against North Korea, and its set to take place Friday morning behind closed doors. The committee includes representatives from all 15 nations on the council.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who’s pursuing better ties with North Korea, issued a rare criticism of Pyongyang.

“I know very well our people have big worries about North Koreas missile launches yesterday,” Moon said during a military ceremony. “Now is time for South and North Korea and the United States to make efforts to (resume) talks. An act that hampers the dialogue mood is not desirable at all.”

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2021

