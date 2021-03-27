Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2021

Hospitals in Punjab put on high alert over daily surge in Covid cases

Asif ChaudhryPublished March 27, 2021 - Updated March 27, 2021 12:12pm
The government has directed the administrations of teaching hospitals to keep offices open all week and ensure availability of essential staff even on Saturday and Sunday. — Punjab government/File
The government has directed the administrations of teaching hospitals to keep offices open all week and ensure availability of essential staff even on Saturday and Sunday. — Punjab government/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government has put public sector hospitals of the province on high alert after intensification of the third wave of coronavirus, particularly in the provincial capital where the positivity rate of the infection has reached 16 per cent.

Health authorities said Lahore was at the top of the districts in the province reporting the highest infection rate, which was determined on the basis of cases reported in the last two weeks.

The government has directed the administrations of teaching hospitals to keep offices open all week and ensure availability of essential staff even on Saturday and Sunday. They have also been directed to make sure that medical superintendents, other admin officers and staff are available daily after 1pm at their respective offices.

The new alert was issued particularly to avert a crisis in Lahore’s government hospitals following reports that the current wave of the virus was heading towards its peak because of a massive surge in the number of deaths and new infections, an official told Dawn.

Firdous says virus claimed 63 lives in country, including 43 in Punjab

He said the situation was extremely alarming at Jinnah Hospital where coronavirus patients were facing multiple issues, including the oxygen flow meters in the emergency ward not functioning properly.

The hospital had spared only two wards for Covid-19 patients that are almost occupied and there was no bed for new critical patients. The institute then started admitting Covid-19 patients to the emergency ward, risking the lives of other patients. The official further said the oxygen ports were also not fully functional in the coronavirus wards.

There were also complaints that senior doctors, particularly professors and associate professors, were not visiting the Covid wards against government instructions. The patients were largely being attended by postgraduate trainees, registrars or other medics.

The N5 masks and other protective kits were not sufficiently available for the medics attending patients, the official said, adding that no efforts were being made to expand the beds to cater to the growing number of patients.

The official further said Services Hospital was also facing the same issues, particularly shortage of ventilators and beds. He said the government provided 16 ventilators to the hospital and 10 to Mayo Hospital following reports that all the available lifesaving equipment had been utilised in the facilities in question.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan admitted that the administration was struggling to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients. Being one of the major teaching institutes, his hospital was sharing a major burden of patients as the number of cases was increasing with each passing day.

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are discharging Covid duties 24/7 to ensure best available services to patients of the virus,” he said, adding that the health minister and the secretary were both taking stock of the situation daily.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the third wave of coronavirus had intensified across the country, adding the virus continued to wreak havoc, killing 63 people across the country, including 43 in Punjab, during the last 24 hours.

Talking to the media, she said the situation was particularly alarming in four major cities and the ratio of ventilated patients was increasing by the day. She said 65pc of vents in Multan, 62pc in Islamabad, 60pc in Gujranwala and 54pc in Lahore have been occupied. Similarly, 95pc oxygen beds in Gujrat, 85pc in Gujranwala, 73pc in Peshawar and 49pc in Islamabad have been occupied, she added.

Dr Firdous said that following the reports of a persistent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the government has imposed a smart lockdown in four localities of Rawalpindi, three of Gujranwala and four of Sialkot.

All business centres, restaurants and public and private offices will remain closed in the sealed areas with restrictions on people’s movement. However, medical stores, pharmacies, collection points and laboratories will remain open round the clock and seven days a week, she stressed.

Similarly, grocery and general stores, flour chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open between 9am and 7pm.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 27, 2021 12:39pm
Regretfully, the Covid-19 virus cases are increasing daily and, yet, people are not observing SOP's. For your family's sake, take all precautionary measures, as the virus is deadly and spreading fast all over the world. Avoid social activities, wear masks and wash your hands regularly - be save for your family and people around you.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What if PTI fails?
Updated 27 Mar 2021

What if PTI fails?

Today, PTI may be a failure in terms of its own targets, but the final judgement should await the end of the term.
Burning sofas in Islamabad
Updated 27 Mar 2021

Burning sofas in Islamabad

Setting sofas on fire brings back memories of the time when Islamabad was set ablaze in 2007.
Intrusive and misplaced
Updated 26 Mar 2021

Intrusive and misplaced

The primary purpose is to make the central bank completely independent of any oversight and accountability.

Editorial

Updated 27 Mar 2021

Surging cases

It is disappointing that the prime minister himself flouted internationally advised SOPs while being infected with the virus.
27 Mar 2021

‘Urban Sindh’ province

ONCE again, on the occasion of its 37th foundation day in Karachi, the MQM-P has called for the creation of an...
IMF: tough ‘adjustments’
Updated 26 Mar 2021

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’

There is little doubt that these adjustments would bring a semblance of “macroeconomic and debt sustainability” in the near term.
26 Mar 2021

PPP’s politics

IT comes as no surprise that the Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
26 Mar 2021

Hospitals’ management

THE wrangling over three major Karachi hospitals between the Sindh and federal governments continues, with both ...