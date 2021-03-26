Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2021

Man axed to death over blasphemy allegations in Punjab's Jhang

Imran GabolPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 09:16pm
Taqi Shah was attacked while he was visiting a local mela in Basti Murad of Shorkot tehsil with a friend on March 24. — Creative Commons/File
Taqi Shah was attacked while he was visiting a local mela in Basti Murad of Shorkot tehsil with a friend on March 24. — Creative Commons/File

A man was axed to death on Wednesday over allegations of blasphemy in Punjab's Jhang district, it emerged on Friday.

Police said Taqi Shah, a religious scholar from the Shia community, and his friend Hasnain Shah were roaming a local mela (festival) in Basti Murad of Shorkot tehsil on March 24 when they were attacked by a man on foot.

Taqi, who was on a motorcycle, lost his balance and fell on the road upon which the attacker axed him (Taqi) to death, according to police. His friend Hasnain remained safe in the incident and is a witness in the case.

The suspect later fled the scene.

Police then reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case against three suspects including one identified man and two unidentified persons at Shorkot City police station on the complaint of a family member of the deceased.

The complainant alleged that the victim was killed by the primary suspect after developing a dispute with him "while playing volleyball".

Investigation Officer Tariq Mehmood said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening and was presented before a magistrate who sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

He said the suspect and the victim had engaged in a quarrel while playing volleyball some days ago and the matter had been resolved at the time.

However, the suspect later developed a grudge against Taqi and attacked him with an axe and killed him.

Meanwhile, Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk told Dawn that the suspect had killed the man after accusing him of committing blasphemy against companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the suspect and the victim had also developed a dispute over playing volleyball some days ago. “The suspect in his statement confessed to have killed the victim, Taqi Shah, over blasphemy allegations,” the DPO added.

He said the victim was also facing charges of committing blasphemy against the companions of the Prophet in a court. The blasphemy case against him was registered in 2019.

Human rights groups say blasphemy laws are often misused to persecute minorities or even against Muslims to settle personal rivalries. Such accusations can end up in lynchings or street vigilantism.

Up to 80 people are known to be imprisoned in the country on such charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
secular73
Mar 26, 2021 09:02pm
Shias are not safe in Pakistan as they are very weak.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 26, 2021 09:03pm
And Pakistanis are worried about Muslims in India.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 26, 2021 09:05pm
Punish him to the full extent of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Mar 26, 2021 09:07pm
Jhang - the epicenter
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 09:14pm
This criminal should be given ultimate punishment and implemented within a week. Islam forbids taking a life of a human being. His real issue was the 'volley ball fracas'.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 09:16pm
@secular73, Shias are not safe in Pakistan as they are very weak. Not shias but anyone who the antagonist has a dispute with over any other matter, here it was the volley ball dispute. Later they turn it into a religious, rich and poor, tribal, mohala reason, what ever suits their purpose.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 09:19pm
@Brownman, And Pakistanis are worried about Muslims in India. Your low substandard RSS education does not allow you to differentiate and reason out that in Pakistan its a random lunatic as opposed to, in India its, the government that attacks and kills minorities because that is the RSS ruling parties agenda and manifesto. Compare this unforgivable incident to Ayodhya, Gujarat, Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
S Asif
Mar 26, 2021 09:33pm
No excuses, he should be tried for murder and given the death penalty.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 26, 2021 09:33pm
Horrendous murder.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 26, 2021 09:34pm
Give him an exemplary punishment so that no one dares to do this crime again.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Mar 26, 2021 09:36pm
What nonsensical excuse of murdering. Cruel person is trying to be defender of The Most Kindest Human Being in whole Universe.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez
Mar 26, 2021 09:50pm
Nothing to do with religion ...looks a personal dispute given cover of blasphemy ...
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 26, 2021 10:06pm
No body has the right to take law in his hand for whatever reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 26, 2021 10:11pm
What’s the purpose of highlighting blasphemy laws in last paragraph that has no direct relation with incident.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Déjà vu
Updated 26 Mar 2021

Déjà vu

Defeat cannot be dressed up in ‘geo-economics’; it can only exist in a geopolitical and geostrategic context.
The way forward
26 Mar 2021

The way forward

In the struggle for women’s rights, we will have to battle ‘classism’.

Editorial

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’
Updated 26 Mar 2021

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’

There is little doubt that these adjustments would bring a semblance of “macroeconomic and debt sustainability” in the near term.
26 Mar 2021

PPP’s politics

IT comes as no surprise that the Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
26 Mar 2021

Hospitals’ management

THE wrangling over three major Karachi hospitals between the Sindh and federal governments continues, with both ...
A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...