SAPM Nadeem Babar asked to step down over fuel crisis: Asad Umar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign from his position over the fuel crisis, federal minister Asad Umar announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Babar to step down from the position.

Meanwhile, the petroleum secretary will also be given an order to report to the establishment as soon as the decision for his replacement is made, the minister said.

Umar stressed that the decision was not being taken because any unlawful step had been spotted by the government related to the SAPM or petroleum secretary.

"The prime minister has taken this decision because the investigation of the whole chain has to happen; there are investigations of billions of rupees worth of loss to the nation, that is why to bring this certainty that there is not even a doubt that anyone could influence [the probe], these actions have been taken for both these individuals," the minister said.

In addition, "it was said about some of the people sitting in administrative positions that their background is such or they don't have the capability or ability to be sitting on those positions. The petroleum division has been told to look at those administrative decisions and quickly report to the PM after making those decisions," Umar told the presser.

He noted that the Petroleum Division, which represents the executive branch, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) played a central role in the law according to which all the petroleum sector was run.

He said an "ambiguity" had been created by the lawmaking done so far about which actions were the responsibility of Ogra, the regulator, and which were to be taken care of by the Petroleum Division.

"To end that ambiguity, a law will be made and whatever amendments are required [will be done], so it is completely clear who has the authority and responsibility," he said, adding that during the investigation into the fuel crisis, Ogra stated that some tasks were to be done by the Petroleum Division and vice versa, "and both were quoting different sections of the law".

Umar said the punishments for many actions that could cause loss to the economy and the people were very weak, announcing that "the law will be revisited [and] the punishments and sentences will be made according to the consequence — meaning the harm that is possible from them."

A number of other things have also been identified for improvement in the petroleum sector which will be reported to the Petroleum Division following which it will make its action plan, the minister revealed.

In June last year, the country witnessed a severe petroleum shortage, ostensibly due to falling global prices and the attempt by the oil industry to avoid inventory losses.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an Inquiry Commission to ascertain the facts behind the shortage and fix responsibility.

The Inquiry Commission, headed by Abubakar Khudabakhsh, the additional director general of FIA, originally comprised seven members, including those from investigating agencies, former members of Ogra and attorney general, but later co-opted eight other experts to complete the task.

The commission’s 163-page report, issued in December, had hurled scathing allegations at the entire oil supply chain, from policymakers to regulators and market players down to retail outlets, besides recommending departmental proceedings against top hierarchy of the Petroleum Division, dissolution of Ogra and a halt to the operations of refinery and oil marketing company Byco.

The commission had also estimated over Rs250 billion worth of oil smuggling from Iran and noted that a wide range of operations in the oil sector were against the law and rules, operating in a vacuum and without any check and balance.

More to follow.