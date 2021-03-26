Man arrested for impersonating 'colonel of sensitive agency' to extort citizens in Karachi

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested an impostor, who was allegedly impersonating an army officer to commit various crimes in Karachi.

The suspect, identified by the Rangers spokesperson as Irfan Ahmed, was arrested in an intelligence-based operation, conducted jointly by the paramilitary force and police personnel in the Boat Basin area.

The spokesperson said that the held suspect was a resident of Moosa Lane, Lyari, and would present himself as a colonel deputed in a sensitive agency.

He used the fake credentials to extract large sums of money from people with the promise to provide admissions in medical colleges, jobs and even degrees of various academic institutes.

The paramilitary force said that a fake identity card of the sensitive agency, uniform and fake documents of various institutions were seized from his possession.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the police for further legal action.

In February last year, police had arrested an imposter in the Defence Housing Authority, who was carrying several cards of media organisations.

The man had initially identified himself as a journalist, but upon verification it transpired that he was a ‘fake’ media person, investigators had found.