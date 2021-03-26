Dawn Logo

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 04:43pm
A view of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile during the flight test. — ISPR
A view of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile during the flight test. — ISPR

Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, a statement issued by the military's media wing said.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system. The missile has a range of 900 kilometres, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The flight test was witnessed by Strategic Plans Division Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, as well as the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Shaheen 1-A with its sophisticated and advanced guidance system is a highly accurate missile system.

The Strategic Plans Division chief congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful test. He appreciated the "technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful", the ISPR said.

The president, prime minister, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers who helped deliver the successful missile test.

Last month, the army had successfully test-fired Babur cruise missile IA — a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with high precision up to 450km away.

Also in February, the army had successfully conducted the ‘training launch’ of nuclear-capable ballistic mis­sile Ghaznavi as part of its annual field training exercise.

On January 20, a successful test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III was carried out.

Zak
Mar 26, 2021 04:16pm
Can it be tested on PDM. Just to see accuracy. How many of the 11 pins it can knock out.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 04:16pm
Congratulations pak armed forces. Nations pride.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 26, 2021 04:16pm
Deep, InTheHeart, Strike!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 26, 2021 04:19pm
IfAttacked, NothingIsSafe, AnyWhereIndia!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2021 04:19pm
Great news. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 26, 2021 04:19pm
Come, AtYourOwn, CostIndia!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 26, 2021 04:20pm
Missiles, Solely, ForIndia!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 26, 2021 04:20pm
Only, OneEnemy, India!
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Mar 26, 2021 04:29pm
It is very important to do these tests. Looking forward to hearing of further development and extension of our domestic missile range in the ICBM category which can further be use dually to benefit our space program for launching satellites into deep space. Keep up the good work !
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Mar 26, 2021 04:43pm
while PDM is burning in hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Mar 26, 2021 04:46pm
@Zak, ha ha ha. let's do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Mar 26, 2021 04:51pm
Be prepared, be tough.
Reply Recommend 0

