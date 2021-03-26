Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile

Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, a statement issued by the military's media wing said.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system. The missile has a range of 900 kilometres, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The flight test was witnessed by Strategic Plans Division Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, as well as the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Shaheen 1-A with its sophisticated and advanced guidance system is a highly accurate missile system.

The Strategic Plans Division chief congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful test. He appreciated the "technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful", the ISPR said.

The president, prime minister, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers who helped deliver the successful missile test.

Last month, the army had successfully test-fired Babur cruise missile IA — a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with high precision up to 450km away.

Also in February, the army had successfully conducted the ‘training launch’ of nuclear-capable ballistic mis­sile Ghaznavi as part of its annual field training exercise.

On January 20, a successful test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III was carried out.