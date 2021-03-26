Dawn Logo

Those who betray PDM will pay 'high price': PML-N on Gilani's nomination

Dawn.comPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 04:28pm
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference on the news of Yousuf Raza Gilani submitting his nomination for the leader of the opposition in the Senate. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference on the news of Yousuf Raza Gilani submitting his nomination for the leader of the opposition in the Senate. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that whoever betrayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would pay an unimaginable price and that any political party wanting to see its politics flourish must not back away from the PDM's objectives.

Iqbal was addressing a press conference at Jati Umra, flanked by other PML-N leaders and personalities, after the news of the submission of Yousuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers for the leader of the opposition in the Senate surfaced.

"Whoever betrays PDM's objectives, he will pay a price so high he might not even have imagined," he warned.

"So any party that wants to see its politics successful, it cannot think of backing away from PDM's objectives."

He had also said on Twitter that Gilani was worthy of respect but it was expected from him to take the PDM into confidence "without whose votes he could never have been elected as a senator instead of taking a unilateral step".

"Instead, he found the senators of the BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) to be more trustworthy."

Iqbal criticised the PPP's decision to go ahead with Gilani's nomination and called upon its senators to honour the PDM's decision to support the PML-N candidate Azam Nazeer Tarar as the opposition leader.

"If this office of the leader of the opposition was so necessary for the PPP, I think if they had mentioned their need to [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif sahab, he would have happily given them this position," said Iqbal, lamenting that the move without taking the PDM into confidence was not "appropriate and it has affected the opposition's unity".

"The specific senators whose support was used to get the numbers, the whole of Islamabad knows whose instructions they vote on.

"These type of suspect transactions are not appropriate for the transparent politics of the PDM."

He also criticised the Awami National Party (ANP) for extending its support to the PPP when a decision had already been taken by the PDM's member parties. "We are very saddened that ANP unilaterally took a decision against the PDM decision so we will raise these questions in PDM's next session."

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the matter would be taken up in a meeting of the leaders of the PDM's constituent member parties and "whatever decision is taken there will decide the future of the PDM".

"PDM is the centre of the hopes of Pakistan's 220 million people," said Iqbal, adding that the people wanted this "game of musical chairs" to come to an end and for the country to be run in accordance with the Constitution.

"The PDM's objectives will not be disturbed by a party moving forward or back. PML-N will keep playing this role through PDM and its own platform."

Iqbal, at the end. expressed the hope that "the PPP will consider that everyone's unity is in the struggle we are doing from PDM."

Iqbal had, earlier in the day, also pointed out that the PPP had taken the application to the same person whom they had challenged in the court for the Senate chairman. "Doesn't seem appropriate."

Iqbal's press conference was the latest among a series of salvos from the opposition benches over an issue that has created disagreements between the PML-N and the PPP.

The PML-N maintains that the decision that the opposition leader in the Senate would be from the PML-N had been taken by a PDM committee and it had nothing to do with the outcome of the elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The PPP, meanwhile, admitted that it had previously agreed to giving the office of the opposition leader to the PML-N in return for nomination of Gilani for the office of Senate chairman. But the situation changed after Gilani's defeat, it said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has insisted that the PPP has a right to nominate the leader of the opposition since it is the political party, among the opposition, which enjoys a majority in the Senate.

Comments (17)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2021 04:08pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 04:12pm
"Whoever betrays PDM's objectives, he will pay a price so high he might not even have imagined," he warned. Advice to PML n goons, threatening Zardari is dangerous, for you. You will suffer in the end. He will buy out the other smaller motley parties who are up for highest bidder. PML N will be left alone and dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 04:14pm
Iqbal had, earlier in the day, also pointed out that the PPP had taken the application to the same person whom they had challenged in the court for the Senate chairman. "Doesn't seem appropriate." But PML N are the ones who help put same senate chairman in his seat by betraying Zardari. Now it's payback time from him to you.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 26, 2021 04:14pm
He was Joint Candidate of PDM for Chairmanship and now he has become Leader of opposition in Senat PML N has a problem . PML N wants everything and position for it self
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 26, 2021 04:15pm
Senate elections are by far a great farce. Give a chance to people of Pakistan and they will reject by majority these old corrupt mafias.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 26, 2021 04:20pm
Punjab senators are never loyal and we all know how many turncoats are in PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Mar 26, 2021 04:21pm
PDM is NOT the centre of hope but a disgusting disappointment. PDM is a bunch of plunderers and crooks. PDM is hated by the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Mar 26, 2021 04:25pm
Zardari played his cards right and got his man in. Maryam and Nawaz Sharif did not even know what happened. Maryam is too naive to be in politics against Zardari and NS cannot do anything sitting in London. PDM is all over, they can cry as much as they want, but Sharifs were masterfully outplayed by Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Mar 26, 2021 04:28pm
Zard Aari.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Mar 26, 2021 04:28pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are not using your thesaurus today?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 26, 2021 04:34pm
Gilani should wear a replica of the Turkish First Lady’s necklace. With leaders like these we don’t need enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 26, 2021 04:37pm
Zardari is rubbing in the years betrayal he has suffered at the hands of PMLN - remember 2014!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2021 04:43pm
"Ha ha ha PDM mein larai ho gai hai (as per Mariam Safdar sahiba)". So long PDM and have a nice day.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Mar 26, 2021 04:47pm
@Truth be told, What does your comment mean other than being mean?
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Mar 26, 2021 04:48pm
Plato Ahsan Iqbal, Gunja Aflatoon!
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Mar 26, 2021 04:53pm
PMLN is dying its own death. Altaf could not do anything by sitting in London even with such a loyal and devoted following. Nawaz is a fraction of a leader and has no one loyal to him except those who can not go anywhere. His own brother and nephew have left him.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 26, 2021 04:53pm
@Desi, couldn't agree more..plus Mariyum is getting irrelevant and has entered a close tunnel..This is called law of nature...when your arrogance. Too much pride you take on your dirty money. This is bound to happen..Time to click their own sounds..
Reply Recommend 0

