Peshawar court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March Islamabad organisers

SirajuddinPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 03:16pm
Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8. — AFP/File
Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8. — AFP/File

A local court in Peshawar ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) on Thursday against organisers of this year's Aurat March in Islamabad for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Aisha and displaying "obscene posters".

Judge Syed Shaukatullah Shah passed the order on a petition filed by five lawyers — Ibrar Hussain, Israr Hussain, Kashif Ahmed Tarakai, Siyad Hussain, and Adnan Gohar.

The petition was filed under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empowers the court to act as 'Justice of Peace" and order the registration of an FIR against an offence in case of the police's failure to do so.

In their petition, the lawyers alleged that during the Aurat March 2021 which was held on March 8, "derogatory remarks were used in respect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Bibi Aisha beside display of un-Islamic and obscene posters on the instructions of organisers which hurt the feelings and sentiments of all Muslims including [them]."

They claimed they had watched the "derogatory and un-Islamic material" while they were on the court's premises in Peshawar and had later filed an application with the SHO East Cantt but he was "reluctant" to register an FIR.

The judge stated that the petitioner's arguments were heard and the record was examined. He directed the SHO East Cantt to "register FIR of the occurrence as reported by the petitioners under the relevant law".

Doctored videos

Earlier this month, a video from the demonstration held in Karachi was doctored to falsely show participants raising blasphemous slogans and widely shared online.

The orga­ni­sers of Aurat March clarified that the participants of the march did not raise such slogans and their video was edited to defame their struggle.

People also mistook flags of the Women Democratic Front (WDF) at the Islamabad March for the French Tricolour after which the organisers issued a clarification.

Read: The Aurat March and the march of disinformation

After protests in the capital calling for registration of FIRs against organisers and participants of the Aurat March, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had said that "controversial material" shared on social media concerning the march was being investigated.

Aurat March has become an annual feature since 2018 and every year faces backlash from certain religio-political parties, who have been opposing the event.

The marches are organised in major cities to highlight issues facing women and condemning incidents of violence against them as well as gender discrimination, economic exploitation and misogyny.

Following this year's march on International Women’s Day, heated debates were once again seen on social media for and against the march.

M. Saeed
Mar 26, 2021 03:21pm
Those using doctored charges against the women's right activists by misuse of law, should be identified and acted suitably against by the Government, in the interest protecting genuine laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 26, 2021 03:23pm
Yet the same folk make derogatory remarks against women and treat them with contempt everyday.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2021 03:25pm
Let there be light, hope, aspiration, freedom, liberty, inspiration, empathy, justice, compassion, happiness and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Mar 26, 2021 03:28pm
Please dont tread this dangerous path of Blasphemy. It could lead to bloodshed on a wider scale. Learn from Afghanistan that what is going on there and how dozens of women are murdered in the past months. Also Aurat match is about all Women Rights. Banning such movement for the sake of some controversial topics is like disregarding the complete discussion of Women rights in Pakistan due to some bad apples.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 26, 2021 03:31pm
Women have complete freedom in Islam but they have to observe modesty
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar Riaz
Mar 26, 2021 03:32pm
finally good step
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 26, 2021 03:33pm
Women are trying to follow West where women are used and thrown as a tissue paper
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Mar 26, 2021 03:35pm
Aurat march has to be restricted to,certian rules and regulations,as not to violate the code of ethics they hang around.How much more freedom these foreign funded ngos require,they have already enjoyed the extreme this 8th March.
Reply Recommend 0
YKZ
Mar 26, 2021 03:39pm
Are our Pakistani sisters, daughters and mothers fond to bring Carl Marks 'without beard' Revolution as one of their banner reads in DAWN photos. Certainly not. So what kind of 'Huqooq' are these to demand? Then I have to suppose the organisers are working on the funded agenda of communism followers or westernised vulgar . An ordinary Pakistan women will never like this type of 'ghatya' revolution.
Reply Recommend 0
kashi
Mar 26, 2021 03:39pm
hang the person who is involved in blasphemy... irrespective of their gender... give them the equal right of hanging.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Mar 26, 2021 03:39pm
Give them their rights and you will not have aurat March no more
Reply Recommend 0
rakrl
Mar 26, 2021 03:40pm
no one should be allowed to distort religious values in any name... being orat is good but saying that they can humiliates anyone is unacceptable...
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Mar 26, 2021 03:54pm
PHC - do not be strayed - do what you are paid for
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan Shetty
Mar 26, 2021 03:55pm
In favor of Peshawar judiciary to this act.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan Shetty
Mar 26, 2021 03:57pm
I as a citizen of this city, in favour of Khyber judiciary to this act.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir khalil khan
Mar 26, 2021 03:57pm
Govt should make laws in this regard. These acts are against the principal of islam.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Mar 26, 2021 03:58pm
I did not even read, comprehend, notice, purview, observe the article. Im just here, hereabouts, attending, present for the the human thesaurus in the comments section "Dr Salaria"
Reply Recommend 0

