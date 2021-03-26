Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2021

Gilani notified as Senate opposition leader

Nadir Guramani | Dawn.comPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 03:17pm
PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani filed his nomination papers for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate on Friday. — Reuters/File
PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani filed his nomination papers for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate on Friday. — Reuters/File

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani was declared as leader of the opposition in the upper house of parliament on Friday, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Gilani, a former prime minister, had recently been elected to the Senate after a highly contentious poll, in which he defeated the ruling PTI’s candidate, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

He had subsequently contested the election for the Senate chairman's post as a candidate of the 10-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which he lost to the PTI-backed Sanjrani after seven of his votes were rejected by the presiding officer.

The opposition had immediately challenged the result of the election but were overruled by the presiding officer who said the votes had been rejected because they were not stamped correctly.

Later, the Islamabad High Court also threw out a petition by Gilani that challenged results of the Senate chairman election, noting that proceedings of the upper house of parliament were "immune from the interference" of the high court.

Earlier on Friday, Gilani, along with Senator Sherry Rehman, had reached the Parliament House and met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, to whom the nomination papers were submitted.

Rehman said that the application had been filed with signatures from a total of 30 senators – 21 from the PPP, two from the Awami National Party, one from the Jamaat-i-Islami, two from members belonging to Fata and four from the independent group of Dilawar Khan.

PPP sources identified Senators Hidayatullah Khan, Hilal-ur-Rehman, Mushtaq Ahmed and Nawabzada Arbab Umar Farooq as some of the names who had signed the agreement.

Rehman rubbished claims that the nomination signified the "funeral" of the PDM, adding that "this is the right of the PPP, we have 21 members."

PML-N, PPP at odds

The issue of the Senate opposition leader has created disagreements in the ranks of the opposition alliance with both the PML-N and PPP publicly claiming their right to the key office.

The PML-N maintains that the decision that the opposition leader in the Senate would be from the PML-N had been taken by a PDM committee and it had nothing to do with the outcome of the elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The PPP, meanwhile, admits that it had previously agreed to giving the office of the opposition leader to the PML-N in return for nomination of Gilani for the office of Senate chairman. But the situation changed after Gilani's defeat, it adds.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari insists the PPP has a right to nominate the leader of the opposition since it is the political party, among the opposition, which enjoys a majority in the Senate.

According to a Dawn report published today, behind-the-scenes negotiations were under way in the PDM to resolve differences between the PPP and PML-N on the issue of the new opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

The deadline for Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to nominate someone to the post will expire on Saturday.

Sources in the two parties told Dawn that both the parties were busy in finding a middle path to settle the dispute amicably.

On Thursday, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman talked to Bilawal. Although the official handout issued by the PPP said the two leaders “discussed the prevailing political situation”, the sources said the opposition leader’s issue had also come under discussion between the two leaders.

According to the sources, the PML-N has already submitted an application to the Senate Secretariat, nominating Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar as the opposition leader.

The nomination of Tarar carries signatures of 17 PML-N members whereas the five senators of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and two members each of the National Party (NP) and the Pakhtun­khwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) had also assured their support in line with the decision taken by the PDM.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (28)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 26, 2021 02:42pm
An attempt in futility to look important, mislead the masses, stay afloat, rally support, pretend to be busy, get counted and above all, remain in the powerful multimedia limelight.
Reply Recommend 0
Baghi
Mar 26, 2021 02:47pm
Zardari is the king maker.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 26, 2021 02:52pm
Aik Zardari sab par bhari. So very sorry poor Maryam Sharif Safdar couldn’t buy enough horses.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Mar 26, 2021 02:52pm
PPP-PTI coalition government in the offing.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 26, 2021 02:53pm
Mulana Fazal Rahman, what is next.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 26, 2021 02:55pm
Soon he will be disqualified after corrupt practices exposed in his son's video!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 26, 2021 02:55pm
A very sad day for Fazal Rahman. Zardari is winning. Sharifs are losing. Cruel world.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 26, 2021 02:57pm
Another failure of NS and MNS. PPP getting better of them in their dirty games!
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Mar 26, 2021 02:59pm
Zardari the Chess master has used PML-N very intelligently, Na-Ehal Maryam has brought down party to this low.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 26, 2021 03:04pm
Fazal Rahman Sahib, enough is enough. Now please go home and take charge of your specific responsibilities. Be an Imam and teach our future generation about Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Mar 26, 2021 03:12pm
Lesser Evil of the two makes it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Mar 26, 2021 03:22pm
Come what may the theft of the necklace by Yousaf Raza Gilani shall haunt till death and beyond. He must be disqualified for life for his proven crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 26, 2021 03:31pm
Don’t worry PMLN - gillani disqualification case is still progressing in ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 26, 2021 03:36pm
First hurdle MQM removed, second hurdle PML-N is being removed, great game Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Mar 26, 2021 03:36pm
Beginning of the end of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:36pm
Gilani, a former prime minister, had recently been elected to the Senate after a highly contentious poll, in which he defeated the ruling PTI’s candidate, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. After mega corruption which means his win is null and void.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed Sheikh
Mar 26, 2021 03:37pm
@Riaz, He can only teach Islam if he has any knowledge of Islam. All his actions have shown he has no moral values nor any Islamic values. So he better not preaching or teaching anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:38pm
Later, the Islamabad High Court also threw out a petition by Gilani that challenged results of the Senate chairman election, noting that proceedings of the upper house of parliament were "immune from the interference" of the high court. People reject him and PDM also reject him. Even ' necklace' he stole reject him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:39pm
Rehman rubbished claims that the nomination signified the "funeral" of the PDM, adding that "this is the right of the PPP, we have 21 members." The dead saying we are not dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:42pm
@Pak lover, Zardari the Chess master has used PML-N very intelligently, Na-Ehal Maryam has brought down party to this low. Zardari is a fox who uses mind not bronze, Nawaz Sharif uses ghoonda gardi and not brains. In the end brains win and bronze lose. But both sit in boat of corruption, with servant fazlu, which is sinking fast.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 26, 2021 03:42pm
Win now, pay later. PMLN will contest every seat in Punjab in the next election. No hope for supporting PPP on select seats in South Punjab and KP either.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Mar 26, 2021 03:45pm
PDM is like Bernie from the 80s movie "Weekend at Bernies". Those who have seen it will understand
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:47pm
Nawaz and Zardari handed their stupid inexperienced children to old fogey fazlu to handle and he is having nervous break down. He needs resting time back in museum.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:49pm
Sources in the two parties told Dawn that both the parties were busy in finding a middle path to settle the dispute amicably. Why waste time, in interest of people, let the government finish full term then go to elections in 2023. If pdm carry on its antics, public will surely vote PTI again.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:50pm
@Riaz, Fazal Rahman Sahib, enough is enough. Now please go home and take charge of your specific responsibilities. Be an Imam and teach our future generation about Islam. He cannot teach, what he himself does not know.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaan.Bhittani
Mar 26, 2021 03:51pm
I think PPP and PTI will join hands together in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 26, 2021 03:51pm
@Zaibullah khan, Come what may the theft of the necklace by Yousaf Raza Gilani shall haunt till death and beyond. He must be disqualified for life for his proven crime. This and convicted by SC for refusing to write to Swiss Bank to return money of £ 250 million from Zardari account back to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 26, 2021 03:53pm
Zardari and Nawaz were unable to defeat PTI. Now they are trying to out smart each other.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Déjà vu
Updated 26 Mar 2021

Déjà vu

Defeat cannot be dressed up in ‘geo-economics’; it can only exist in a geopolitical and geostrategic context.
The way forward
26 Mar 2021

The way forward

In the struggle for women’s rights, we will have to battle ‘classism’.

Editorial

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’
Updated 26 Mar 2021

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’

There is little doubt that these adjustments would bring a semblance of “macroeconomic and debt sustainability” in the near term.
26 Mar 2021

PPP’s politics

IT comes as no surprise that the Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
26 Mar 2021

Hospitals’ management

THE wrangling over three major Karachi hospitals between the Sindh and federal governments continues, with both ...
A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...