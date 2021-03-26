Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2021

Imran felicitates BD premier on anniversary

Kashif AbbasiPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 07:57am
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended felicitations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy Reuters (L) , AFP (R)
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended felicitations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy Reuters (L) , AFP (R)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended felicitations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In his letter to Ms Wajed, Prime Minister Khan said: “Let us renew our resolve to jointly work for a better future for our peoples and even closer ties between our two countries.”

The prime minster also extended invitation to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience.

The Bangladesh prime minister, through an official letter, had also extended heartiest greetings on occasion of the Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his letter said: “On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.”

He said that the centenary events to commemorate the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were reflective of the deep affection and esteem in which he is held by you and the people of Bangladesh.

“Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent of interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond,” Prime Minister Khan said.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Déjà vu
26 Mar 2021

Déjà vu

Even if India-Pakistan negotiations are restored they will go nowhere on Kashmir.
The way forward
26 Mar 2021

The way forward

In the struggle for women’s rights, we will have to battle ‘classism’.

Editorial

26 Mar 2021

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’

PAKISTAN’S re-entry to the $6bn IMF programme is being touted by both the lender and the government as a...
26 Mar 2021

PPP’s politics

IT comes as no surprise that the Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
26 Mar 2021

Hospitals’ management

THE wrangling over three major Karachi hospitals between the Sindh and federal governments continues, with both ...
A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...