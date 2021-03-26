Imran felicitates BD premier on anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended felicitations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In his letter to Ms Wajed, Prime Minister Khan said: “Let us renew our resolve to jointly work for a better future for our peoples and even closer ties between our two countries.”

The prime minster also extended invitation to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience.

The Bangladesh prime minister, through an official letter, had also extended heartiest greetings on occasion of the Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his letter said: “On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.”

He said that the centenary events to commemorate the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were reflective of the deep affection and esteem in which he is held by you and the people of Bangladesh.

“Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent of interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond,” Prime Minister Khan said.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2021