Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2021

Criticism as PM holds meeting with media team

Syed Irfan RazaPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 08:18am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting at his Banigala residence on Thursday.—INP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting at his Banigala residence on Thursday.—INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is supposed to be under quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19, came under severe criticism from the opposition for presiding over a meeting of his media team at his Banigala residence on Thursday.

The opposition said the prime minister had himself violated standard operating procedures despite the third wave of the dreaded disease and called for registration of an FIR against all those people who attended the meeting for violating the SOPs.

Prime Minister Khan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 21, just a couple of days after receiving an anti-Covid vaccine.

Interestingly, none of the government’s spokesmen could defend the prime minister adequately on his act of chairing a meeting during quarantine period and many of them avoided to engage media personnel over the issue.

The criticism of the prime minister began soon after a picture of the meeting was posted on social media by Senators Shibli Faraz and Faisal Javed, who attended the meeting.

Clad in a grey tracksuit and joggers, the prime minister appeared to be fine and healthy in the picture. The picture showed him sitting in a room on a sofa at some distance from his media team comprising Mr Faraz, Mr Javed, Yousuf Baig Mirza and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

In messages posted on social media platforms, people wondered whether it was necessary for the premier to hold an in-person meeting. They asked why he did not chair the meeting through one of the many video conferencing applications available.

According to the SOPs formulated by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a Covod-19 patient has to be quarantined for nine to 14 days. However, Prime Minister Khan attended the meeting only four days after testing positive for the disease.

When contacted, Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chairman Asad Umar said the SOPs only suggested precautions and participants of the meeting were sitting at a reasonable distance from the prime minister.

He, however, admitted that it was better to avoid such meetings during the quarantine period.

Yousuf Baig Mirza, who was among those who were present at the meeting, rejected the criticism and said the meeting was held after taking all precautionary measures as per the SOPs.

“We did not touch each other and all of us were wearing masks. We did not take anything to eat and drink and sat with a reasonable distance from the prime minister during the 45-minute meeting,” he said.

He said the prime minister’s main purpose was to give information to the people about subsidies being given to them on the occasion of Ramazan.

Soon after the meeting, Senator Javed posted pictures of the meeting on his Twitter account and revealed that the prime minister and his wife, who is also suffering from Covid-19, were fine.

“Masha Allah both PM and the First Lady are doing fine, Alhamdulillah. The PM will soon start coming to the office,” he said.

For his part, Pakistan Medical Association’s general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said that patients suffering from Covid-19 should not meet people.

Commenting on the PM’s meeting, he said: “There are chances of transmission of coronavirus. If it is necessary to hold meetings, the prime minister should use the option of video conferencing as the virus rapidly spreads in closed areas,” he said.

Talking to Dawn, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister violated the SOPs and gave a message to the entire nation that there was no need to follow them.

The heads of states and governments should set examples for the public. “But here the prime minister is himself encouraging people to violate the SOPs,” she added.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Déjà vu
26 Mar 2021

Déjà vu

Even if India-Pakistan negotiations are restored they will go nowhere on Kashmir.
The way forward
26 Mar 2021

The way forward

In the struggle for women’s rights, we will have to battle ‘classism’.

Editorial

26 Mar 2021

IMF: tough ‘adjustments’

PAKISTAN’S re-entry to the $6bn IMF programme is being touted by both the lender and the government as a...
26 Mar 2021

PPP’s politics

IT comes as no surprise that the Islamabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
26 Mar 2021

Hospitals’ management

THE wrangling over three major Karachi hospitals between the Sindh and federal governments continues, with both ...
A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...