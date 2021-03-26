Dawn Logo

O Level exams to be held after May 15, says minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 26, 2021 - Updated March 26, 2021 07:39am
In this file photo, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday that the Cambridge Assessment International Education would hold O Level exams in Pakistan after May 15, but the A Level exams would be held as per schedule.

However, the Cambridge International made no announcement and the minister said the organisation would share the details later.

Mr Mahmood said in a tweet: “After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule O Level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, A and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams.”

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2021

