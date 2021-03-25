Dawn Logo

Body of 4-year-old girl found in drain in KP's Kohat

SirajuddinPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 10:01pm
The body of a four-year-old girl was found in a nullah in the Khattak Colony area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district. — File
The body of a four-year-old girl was found in a nullah [drain] in the Khattak Colony area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district, police officials said on Thursday.

The girl went missing a day earlier and a first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with her disappearance on the complaint of her grandfather, police said. Relatives of the girl and policemen searched for her through the night, they added.

On Thursday, her body was found in a drain in the area. It was retrieved and sent to the KDA divisional headquarters hospital.

Police officials said that a case was registered in connection with the murder and an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the victim's family and residents of the area held a protest on University Road, Kohat, demanding that they be provided justice. The family of the four-year-old claimed that she had been sexually assaulted.

On the other hand, police officials said while they suspected the minor girl was assaulted, it had not yet been confirmed through a medical report.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid confirmed to Dawn.com that police had not yet received the medical report. The report would clarify whether the girl had been assaulted or not, he added.

Khalid said that "dozens of suspects have been taken into custody and their samples sent for DNA testing."

Last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 182 cases of child sexual abuse during the first eight months, according to police data. Four of those cases were related to murder after assault.

The four cases of murder after assault were reported in Mardan, Nowshera, Mansehra, and Kohat.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Lahori
Mar 25, 2021 10:13pm
Every month, there is a horrible story of rape and murder of a kid
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Mar 25, 2021 10:20pm
Until these Paedophiles are hung, this will carry on.
Reply Recommend 0
Aurenzeb
Mar 25, 2021 10:44pm
This shall continue unless justice is served by our esteemed judges who appear to be pre-occupied by Justice Isa’s dog and pony show (he can’t share his sources of income) and of course the circus by PML-N Nawaz and his daughter (they should get leading role in circus and all PML-N members can sing like seals and dance like elephants ( no offense to the animals or the circus profession intended). Seems like there may in fact be an Isa-Nawaz connection they are trying so hard to keep separate.
Reply Recommend 0

