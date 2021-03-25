Dawn Logo

NAB postpones Maryam's March 26 appearance 'in public interest'

Ali Waqar | Dawn.comPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 10:04pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to appear before NAB in two corruption inquiries. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to appear before NAB in two corruption inquiries. — DawnNewsTV/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday postponed the appearance of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz before the watchdog on March 26 (tomorrow), citing the threat of Covid-19 and "public interest".

NAB had summoned Maryam on Friday as part of two probes — a money laundering investigation in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, and another related to 148 kanals of land that she allegedly purchased in Lahore illegally.

A day before her appearance that was expected to turn into a political power show for the PML-N, a high-level NAB meeting was held to review the situation and the recent instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in view of the ongoing third coronavirus wave in the country.

"The meeting was informed that the NCOC has placed a complete ban on the gathering of all sorts of crowds," a press release issued by NAB Lahore said.

It recalled that at Maryam's last appearance before the bureau, the NAB Lahore building had been subjected to "deliberate intense stone-pelting", which was akin to "creating an obstacle" in the NAB investigation.

Persons involved in such acts could be jailed for up to 10 years under accountability laws but "despite these legal powers, NAB has so far shown extreme patience and restraint so far", the statement said.

It noted that Maryam had been issued notices to appear before NAB investigation teams for a second time on March 26.

"However, considering the NCOC recommendations, and in view of public interest, NAB has taken the principled decision that accused Maryam Nawaz's appearance in NAB Lahore tomorrow has been postponed," read the statement, adding that a new date for her appearance would be announced at "an appropriate time".

The meeting also decided to direct the NAB administration to reverse all security measures that were being taken in preparation for the appearance, according to the handout.

The statement stressed that "NAB strictly opposes any measures in which various tactics are used to allegedly bring a national institution under any pressure."

Following the PML-N’s decision to gather maximum party leaders and workers outside the NAB provincial headquarters on March 26, the bureau had sought “foolproof security” from the government, asking it to deploy Rangers and police personnel.

NAB had said its Lahore office might “come under attack” from political workers and others on the occasion of Maryam's appearance.

On the bureau’s request, NAB Punjab headquarters and surroundings had also been declared a red zone.

NAB had summoned Maryam in August last year, but clashes between PML-N workers and police broke out outside its Lahore office upon her arrival to record a statement in the land acquisition case.

All PML-N lawmakers in the national and Punjab assemblies had been directed by the party leadership to accompany Maryam on her appearance. The party’s Lahore chapter had also been asked to mobilise the maximum number of workers to make it a "big political power show", Dawn reported.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had also announced that workers of his party would reach the NAB office on Friday.

'Institution of political engineering'

Speaking to reporters in Lahore soon after the bureau's announcement, Maryam reiterated that she would "not become an easy prey for NAB".

"Whatever oppression and victimisation and revenge NAB was going to take has been done. It is time for atrocities to be ended," she remarked.

Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

She strongly criticised the anti-graft watchdog, terming it an "institution of political engineering that comes to the aid of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan whenever he needs help".

"If [he] wants to silence an opponent or cannot fight an opponent on political grounds and his political opponent needs to be put in jail for six months, then NAB is used," she alleged.

Maryam claimed that PML-N leaders had "always followed the law" and had "exposed" NAB by doing so.

Referring to her past arrest, Maryam questioned what additional details NAB needed when it had already held her for 48 days.

"What need do you have to reopen the same case after 1.5 years and send a notice to Maryam Nawaz on the date when the long march was scheduled?" she asked.

Talking about NAB's petition for cancellation of her bail in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Maryam said "if there was even a grain of truth or some merit in your allegations", then the body would not have had to resort to "political allegations".

The PML-N leader asked "NAB and the face behind it — Imran Khan — to not use the threat of NAB" against her, her father Nawaz Sharif or the party, saying they did "not fear NAB, your jails or your revenge".

"It is time for accountability and God willing, the people of Pakistan will get accountability from NAB [...] and vote chors (vote thieves)."

She also criticised Prime Minister Imran who was photographed earlier in the day holding a meeting with his media team for "violating SOPs".

The premier had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Maryam said the prime minister was "violating SOPs in front of the entire nation and his pictures were being circulated and there should be a crackdown there first".

She said this in response to a question about NAB citing the growing coronavirus cases for the postponement of her appearance.

Karachi Ka Bhau
Mar 25, 2021 09:18pm
Its high time to gather pro Pakistani supporters whenever PDM takes out a rally. It seems one final conflict will open the eyes of this tiny group that we don't want PDM,
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 25, 2021 09:18pm
It sounds like someone high up got paid to influence this decision. - Sharif's have so much money they can by anything except respect or honesty.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Mar 25, 2021 09:21pm
What is this country a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 25, 2021 09:21pm
Good decision as these looters are bent upon spreading the covid virus to protect themselves at the expense of the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Aafiyat Nazar
Mar 25, 2021 09:24pm
NAB taking measure in "public interest", is interesting one.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 25, 2021 09:25pm
If Maryam has any shame left in her, she should return the looted wealth before murdering thousands of poor people by spreading the covid.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussainx
Mar 25, 2021 09:26pm
Do not summon them if you are so weak to bow down to their threat. Either get the job done, or pack up and shut yourself down. This nation does not need such an incompetant institution just like it doesn't need corrupted leaders that you summon any more.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Mar 25, 2021 09:26pm
An afterthought ! How come they never realized about this public interest, when they were fixing the hearing date? Why at the spur of the moment and after making high alert security arrangements???
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 25, 2021 09:32pm
Privileges of being from our most loved province, Punjab. State institutions really comes hard on Urban Sindh and Baloachistan. Weldone.
Reply Recommend 0
Aurenzeb
Mar 25, 2021 09:36pm
Good job! Postpone it to AFTER her pre-arrest bail expires and then lock her up for good in “public interest”
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 25, 2021 09:41pm
This resembles the game of chicken also known as the hawk-dove game. Each player taunts the other to increase the risk of shame in yielding. However, when one player yields the game is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 25, 2021 09:42pm
It appears, Mrs Maryam Safdar's evil plan has postponed for a time being, for the sake of peace. But, don't worry, she cannot escape from law - this is a major setback for her hired 'Gulu Butts'' and paid cronies. Don't worry, this is a temporary relief for the sake of peace, but, soon she will be inside for a long time. Sometimes, government's authorities have to postpone their plan for the sake of peace, but, such corrupt politicians cannot escape from law for a long time. Just wait and see!
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 25, 2021 09:45pm
Strategic withdrawal of temporary nature. A befitting reply would be given soon to PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 25, 2021 09:46pm
Wise decision, just go and arrest her at her residence and stop this nonsensical threats from a convicted person.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Mar 25, 2021 09:47pm
I wonder if accused MN realize: When she, playing game of political victimization, browbeat NAB carrying out her accountability to retreat into silence - because it doesn’t want to be called hater, bigot, Hitler, whatever - NAB’s silence will create for her the illusion that she is winning & will be spared, But it's just an illusion - an illusion she find so intoxicating that she is completely unprepared when the moment of truth comes ... & while she lose, most likely end up facing the music. .
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 25, 2021 09:50pm
NAB chickened out!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 25, 2021 09:52pm
The woman is a gangster.
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Mar 25, 2021 09:53pm
The rich continue to evade justice.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Mar 25, 2021 09:55pm
Bad. So threats worked. Institutions must show their strenth at all cost. They must have called army if there was no confidence on rangers but once date given, it should have been conducted.
Reply Recommend 0
Kublai
Mar 25, 2021 09:58pm
Looks like the Panama Rani, ,bint Nawaz, Thug of Raiwind, owner of London apartments on a retired captain's pension got away again with the help of the Bearded Hoodlum from Dera Ismail Khan, Mulla Fazlu
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 25, 2021 09:59pm
Good maneuver by NAB. Maryam and Maulana’s plan to create law and order situation went down the drain. Next step should be to cancel her bail and arrest her by surprise
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 25, 2021 10:00pm
Good decision. The case should be dismissed. It is just a politically motivated case by IK and PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 25, 2021 10:02pm
Excellent move by NAB. She will not get the attention that she was seeking. NAB should deploy Rangers and arrest all miscreants in the next hearing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 25, 2021 10:14pm
Either NAB officials seem not convinced of their acts or the system is unable to bring big thugs to justice....
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Mar 25, 2021 10:21pm
Mafia rules, what a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
WB
Mar 25, 2021 10:26pm
When court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz and then NAB postponed MN nab appearance. It is joke now a days, state institutions are being used for political engineering and victimisation.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 25, 2021 10:27pm
It is clear that the intention of the NAB was to arrest her to put brakes on the long march with LHC bail and expected protest NAB has now back out.NAB a national shame.
Reply Recommend 0
SYED SIDDIQUE
Mar 25, 2021 10:32pm
Just provide the money trail. That is all is needed to close your cases. It is very simple. Do not make is complicated and do not fool innocent Pakistani. Do not also blame other and direct the focus to something that is not required. NAB ask for proof, provide one. It is simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khan
Mar 25, 2021 10:32pm
Its a real time Government should bring People to bring on streat against PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Mar 25, 2021 10:33pm
i think o this [postponement is a wrong decision, Covid and SOPS notwithstanding it sends a message that the institutions can be blackmailed and pressured by criminal gangs the better alternative would have been to take steps to preempt any disturbance by strict security measures and securing a perimeter around the site
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Mar 25, 2021 10:34pm
So today's parade was not a public gathering?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 25, 2021 10:39pm
NAB lost the last shred of credibility if it had any after this capitulation. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 10:39pm
Bring her to justice soon otherwise she will become a dangerous viper harder to deal with later.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 10:42pm
@Justice, Good decision. The case should be dismissed. It is just a politically motivated case by IK and PTI. And Avenfield house mansion in London are a figment of imagination.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 25, 2021 10:43pm
NAB is an ugly slur on the face of accountability !
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 10:44pm
The FIA must have unearthed a plan of PML N to have a blood bath so they could play victim. It was caught last time and discreetly dealt with. Next time too, NAB will devise a more effective plan.
Reply Recommend 0
khabboo
Mar 25, 2021 10:48pm
Mohsin about an hour ago What is this country a joke? Many institutes have had cancellations. Operations in western world have had cancellations. Foolish people will come out to rally, so its right to cancel.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Mar 25, 2021 11:04pm
@Justice, which aspect of the case do you think is politically motivated? Claiming they got money for selling shares, where the person they allegedly sold the shares to denied he ever bought any shares? Do you even know what the case is about?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Mar 25, 2021 11:05pm
@F Khan, unlikely has NAB dont know when the long march is happening. Actually, PDM dont know either.
Reply Recommend 0

