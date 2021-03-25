Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2021

Pakistan's focus shifting from geopolitics to geo-economics, Qureshi informs Hungary Dialogue

Dawn.comPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 04:04pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the Pakistan-Hungary Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the Pakistan-Hungary Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had undergone a transformation and shifted its priorities from geopolitics to geo-economics.

The foreign minister was addressing the Pakistan-Hungary Dialogue in Islamabad where he explained the shift and said it would be based on a new "economic security paradigm".

"My government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, attaches great importance to enhancing Pakistan's trade and economic relations with our partners. The transformed Pakistan's focus is shifting from geopolitics to geo-economics.

"Our new economic security paradigm has three essential pillars: peace, development partnerships and connectivity."

Qureshi said that the structural and policy reforms undertaken by the government had led to an improved investment ecosystem, further citing Pakistan's improvement by 28 ranks on the World Bank's ease of doing business index and by 58 positions in the starting a business indicator.

"Our investment policy offers equal treatment for local and foreign investors. All economic sectors are now open to foreign direct investment."

The foreign minister urged Hungarian companies and businesses to come and invest in Pakistan and pursue joint venture opportunities with Pakistani businesses. He said Pakistan had introduced new incentives, backed by regulatory ease, in key sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, construction, IT and tourism.

Qureshi also pointed out that Pakistan's policy on alternative energy had been "found attractive by influential international players" and this was one avenue which Hungarian investors could look into.

"Hungarian investors are also encouraged to invest in special economic zones. Sixteen special economic zones are being established [...] with liberal incentives, infrastructure, investor facilitation services and reduced cost of doing business."

The foreign minister stated that Hungary wielded expertise in the fields of agriculture, food industry, environment industry, water resource management, engineering technology, vocational training and urban planning.

Pakistan, meanwhile, was known for its textiles, leather, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals and food items such as mangoes and rice where it has a comparative advantage, said Qureshi. Both countries could stand to benefit from collaboration in these fields and make use of the other's experience.

"The government of Pakistan has eased visa requirements for businessmen from 95 countries including Hungary. The business community can avail visa on arrival facility," he said, adding that similar facilitations were also available for tourists such as online visas and fast visa processing.

The foreign minister noted that the improved security situation in the country, along with government reforms, had led to many European countries revising their travel advisories for Pakistan and international airlines resuming their flights to Pakistan.

"Increasing air linkages will ease travel of Hungarian businessmen and tourists to Pakistan.

"We hope that Hungary will revise its travel advisory for Pakistan which would enable the two countries to further enhance our linkages."

Qureshi said the relations between the two countries were "rooted in history" and expressed his appreciation for Hungary's support in the extension of the Genera­lised System of Preferences-Plus (GSP-Plus) status for Pakistan.

He said the scheme had paid off greatly with the "volume of trade between Pakistan and the European Union having doubled" and the EU becoming the largest trading partner of Pakistan.

"I hope that dividends would now translate into increase in Pakistan-Hungary trade as well as the current volume of $44.3 million is definitely much lower than the potential."

He also thanked the Hungarian government for providing scholarships to Pakistani students who "would forge strong people-to-people links" between the countries.

"There is a need for exchanging high level visits between our two countries as well as at the private sector level to consolidate the existing level of cooperation.

"When the pandemic situation improves, we must focus on exchanging business delegations and promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities," said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan looked forward to hosting the second session of the Pakistan-Hungary Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Islamabad this year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank Act amendments
Updated 25 Mar 2021

State Bank Act amendments

It is a principle of sovereign lending that those prerogatives a ruler cannot manage are eventually taken out of the ruler’s.
Hiding the truth
25 Mar 2021

Hiding the truth

Political parties have transformed illegality into a law.
Can the PDM survive?
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Can the PDM survive?

The political immaturity of the two pretenders is quite apparent.

Editorial

A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...
Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...