Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2021

Moeed Yusuf denies reports tipping him as Pakistan's new high commissioner to India

Dawn.comPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 02:20pm
In this file photo, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf addresses the media in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf addresses the media in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday denied media reports of him being considered for Pakistan's new high commissioner to India.

Tweeting a link to a story by The News — which has since been deleted — the PM's aide stated that the rumour was "totally made up and baseless".

"I know it's too much to ask for a news story to be fact checked before publication these days, but at least the story shouldn’t defy all logic," he said.

Quoting sources, the report had stated that a "non-career" diplomat was likely to be posted, adding that Yusuf could become the first to be posted in New Delhi.

Yusuf was appointed the PM's aide on national security in December 2019. He was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

The author of "Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia", Yusuf has taught at Boston University, George Washington University, and Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He has also worked at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

He holds a Masters in international relations and a PhD in political science from Boston University.

In 2007, Yusuf co-founded Strategic and Economic Policy Research, a private sector consultancy firm in Pakistan.

He has also consulted for the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and the Stockholm Policy Research Institute, among others.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asim
Mar 25, 2021 02:26pm
American citizen I think will not require visa to visit India :)
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 25, 2021 02:39pm
Let’s seal the Kashmir deal
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 25, 2021 02:43pm
Dr Moeed Yousuf's interview with Karan Thapar was an eye-opener where Mafia India was badly exposed and Karan lost his customary cool as a result, but Dr Moeed Yusuf remained cool, logical and impressive throughout!
Reply Recommend 0
Baghi
Mar 25, 2021 02:46pm
Would be a good move, Moeed as far as his credentials are concerned, is a good choice if materializes.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 25, 2021 03:06pm
Fantastic man- patriotic, knowledgeable and pragmatic. That show was actually Pakistan vs India rather than Moeed vs Thappar and Pakistan won on facts.
Reply Recommend 0
exodus day 19-1-90
Mar 25, 2021 03:16pm
@Asim, everyone requires a visa to visit india.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank Act amendments
Updated 25 Mar 2021

State Bank Act amendments

It is a principle of sovereign lending that those prerogatives a ruler cannot manage are eventually taken out of the ruler’s.
Hiding the truth
25 Mar 2021

Hiding the truth

Political parties have transformed illegality into a law.
Can the PDM survive?
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Can the PDM survive?

The political immaturity of the two pretenders is quite apparent.

Editorial

A fresh start?
Updated 25 Mar 2021

A fresh start?

The need right now is to move forward with guarded optimism as hawks on both sides may well try and derail matters.
25 Mar 2021

Regional trade

PAKISTAN’S exports to regional countries — including South Asian nations, Iran and China — have plunged by a...
25 Mar 2021

Extreme weather in KP

ONCE again, extreme weather has upended life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rain, flash floods and...
Tackling the crime of rape
Updated 24 Mar 2021

Tackling the crime of rape

Intrusive and insensitive questioning of victims in court can also discourage them to pursue the case further.
24 Mar 2021

SBP Act

FROM a more technocratic point of view, the new amendments the government is seeking to bring to the State Bank Act...
24 Mar 2021

Yemen truce offer

AS the brutal war in Yemen drags on, a fresh push for peace is being made to end the six-year-old conflict. Saudi...