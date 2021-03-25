Rupee appreciates 38 paisa against dollar

The rupee appreciated 38 paisa against the US dollar in today's interbank session, closing the day at Rs155.01, against yesterday's closing of Rs155.39.

The rupee endured a relatively dull session after opening stronger, with very little intraday movement, trading in a range of 15 paisa, showing an intraday high of Rs155.13 and an intraday low of Rs154.98.

In the open market, the rupee was quoted at Rs155 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the currency gained 95 paisa against the British pound as the day's closing quote stood at Rs212.1, while the previous session closed at Rs213.05.

Similarly, the rupee strengthened by 83 paisa against the Euro, which closed at Rs182.99 at the interbank today.

On another note, within the money market, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted an Open Market Operation in which it injected Rs.769 billion for 8 days at 7.04 percent.

The overnight repo rate towards close of the session was 7.10/7.20 percent, whereas the one-week rate was 7.03/7.08 per cent.