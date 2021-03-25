Dawn Logo

Rupee appreciates 38 paisa against dollar

Mettis NewsPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 04:47pm
This is the first time since March 6, 2020, that the dollar has fallen below the Rs155 level. — AFP/File
This is the first time since March 6, 2020, that the dollar has fallen below the Rs155 level.

The rupee appreciated 38 paisa against the US dollar in today's interbank session, closing the day at Rs155.01, against yesterday's closing of Rs155.39.

The rupee endured a relatively dull session after opening stronger, with very little intraday movement, trading in a range of 15 paisa, showing an intraday high of Rs155.13 and an intraday low of Rs154.98.

In the open market, the rupee was quoted at Rs155 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the currency gained 95 paisa against the British pound as the day's closing quote stood at Rs212.1, while the previous session closed at Rs213.05.

Similarly, the rupee strengthened by 83 paisa against the Euro, which closed at Rs182.99 at the interbank today.

On another note, within the money market, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted an Open Market Operation in which it injected Rs.769 billion for 8 days at 7.04 percent.

The overnight repo rate towards close of the session was 7.10/7.20 percent, whereas the one-week rate was 7.03/7.08 per cent.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 25, 2021 12:46pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every dollar, there is a hall.
Azaan
Mar 25, 2021 01:14pm
Let CPEC complete fully. We'll get 155 dollars for a rupee
Hasan Malik
Mar 25, 2021 01:16pm
It went from 110 to 170 during PTI's tenure. Now rupee has still a long way to go to reach its old value.
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 01:19pm
This is the first time since March 6, 2020, that the dollar has fallen below the Rs155 level. International communities Confidence in PMIK and his progressive policies.
Rao anwar
Mar 25, 2021 01:42pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, soon 1 pkr will buy 100 usd...
Hassan
Mar 25, 2021 02:01pm
Good news. Keep it up!
Shahzad
Mar 25, 2021 02:03pm
Rupees strengthening against the dollar is a good move.
Abraham
Mar 25, 2021 02:03pm
It caught punters off guard they were hoping for it to hit 200...after hitting a fine 150, Turkish lira is taking the honours these days
Pathan Power Dream
Mar 25, 2021 02:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you need to improve
Salman
Mar 25, 2021 02:16pm
@Hasan Malik, Get yours facts correct. Dollar was Rs 122 when PTI came into power
KhanRA
Mar 25, 2021 02:19pm
@Hasan Malik, The rupee was previously artificially overvalued by pumping state bank reserves into the currency to prop it up. This is why Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves were decimated during the tenure of the previous government.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 25, 2021 02:28pm
Will the benefits be transferred to the commoners?
Adnan
Mar 25, 2021 02:33pm
@Hasan Malik, 25th july 129-130rs i.e. the day of election and Govt officially start working on 19th august and that time 122-123rs.. though i wont argue on details of artificially dollar rate was kept low because it wont help as it hard to understand and i dont know ur professional background.... SBP reserves of 7 billion and huge negative Current account on FY18 (two main factors) practically cannot hold the dollar to 130rs it should have been way higher. Now CA and Reserves are much higher.
Jamil
Mar 25, 2021 02:33pm
@Azaan, that's too much sir to hope for.
AHMED 40
Mar 25, 2021 02:55pm
IMF appointed SBP governer preparing ground for new taxes and tariffs as part of IMF tranche and absorp some inflation through this which will come with new IMF imposed measures ...question is why SBP allowed it to devalue too much to erode GDP and per capita..
Abdur Razzaque
Mar 25, 2021 02:59pm
The theory of Rise and Fall isn't an easy one for the troubled Pakistani economy. However, the govt. needs to be more serious to fix the problem left by the old thugs.
AHMED 40
Mar 25, 2021 03:19pm
@Adnan, incorrect the reserves at present minus 4 billion dollar loans from China uae and Saudi Arabia are 9 billion at the moment and budgetary deficit is at 2 trillion or 15 billion which more than offsets the current account improvement ...SBP devalued rupee for wrong reasons beyond 140 and is lowering it back to offset the new inflation wave which will come with removal of tax exemptions and increase in electricity prices committed with IMf for their new tranche
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 25, 2021 04:00pm
Any reduction in imported items,like, cars, petrol, electricity, fares of bus, train, aeroplane's. I shall appreciate if Ministery of Finance intimate us positive impact on payment of foreign loans/ interest payments. This will definitely have positive impact on fiscal balance of payment. I believe this will also reduce/ eliminate the dollar rate in open market viz: viz inter bank rate. Consequently it will encourage people working abroad to send money through official channel.
Multani
Mar 25, 2021 05:13pm
Peace with India coming and India giving up claim on IOK, vaccine on the way, end of FATF sanctions ending by June, water issue being resolved with India, now our rupee gaining against $, the good times are here.
