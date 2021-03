The US dollar fell below Rs155 in the interbank market in Thursday's trading session as it was quoted at Rs154.98/155.02 (11:45 PST) with trades reported at Rs155.

From yesterday's close of Rs155.39, this translates into a rise of around 40 paisa for the rupee.

This is the first time since March 6, 2020, that the dollar has fallen below the Rs155 level.

Rupee trajectory against the US dollar since March 1, 2020. – Mettis Global

More to follow.