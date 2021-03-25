Dawn Logo

Pakistan shows off military might at annual parade in Islamabad

Dawn.comPublished March 25, 2021 - Updated March 25, 2021 01:05pm
President Arif Alvi was the chief guest for the ceremony. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The three wings of the armed forces displayed their military prowess at the Pakistan Day military parade. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, previously postponed due to "inclement weather", was held in the capital on Thursday at Parade Ground near Shakarparian hills.

President Arif Alvi attended the parade as the chief guest, while Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi were also present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was unable to attend as he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The ceremony kicked off with the fly past of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy fighter jets, led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, which saluted the president.

F-16, JF-17, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft formation participated in the fly past.

The parade also showcased the local cultures of the four provinces as floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir were featured during the ceremony.

Contingents of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad Police, Frontier Constabulary, Airport Security Force and Boys Scouts, marched past the dais while saluting the chief guest, Radio Pakistan reported.

JF-17 and Sherdils performed acrobatic manoeuvres, painting the sky a myriad of colours as an enthralled audience cheered them on.

As a mark of the strong bond between Pakistan and Turkey, a Turkish fighter jet also presented a range of dazzling manoeuvres, the report added. A Turkish military band also surprised the audience by playing national songs.

'Pakistan fully capable of defending its integrity'

In his speech, President Alvi said Pakistan was equipped to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, categorically stating that any misadventure will receive a befitting response, Radio Pakistan reported.

"We will defend our independence at all costs," he said. However, he added that Pakistan desired peace, security and development in the whole region and had taken practical steps in pursuit of this.

He said that peaceful coexistence was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, adding that the current situation required the South Asian leadership to reject the politics of hate, prejudice and religious extremism.

"Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace, but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness," he said.

President Alvi also paid tribute to the country's armed forces, stating that the entire country stood shoulder to shoulder with them in the face of foreign aggression and on national issues. "Our martyrs and our ghazis are our pride," he said.

He also commented on the situation in occupied Kashmir. "The entire nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of trial." The president also urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in the occupied valley.

Public holiday and traffic plan

As per notification issued by the deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a local holiday was announced in the twin cities in connection with the military parade.

To facilitate the parade, Islamabad traffic police restricted traffic on the Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero point between 5:00am to 2:00pm. Islamabad traffic police also specified alternate routes to facilitate traffic flow.

Earlier this week, the military's media wing had said that the parade had been postponed due to "inclement weather and rain".

Comments (25)
Lahori
Mar 25, 2021 08:00am
Nothing to show in terms of economy as the largest portion of tax money is invested in military and military gadgets
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 25, 2021 08:09am
Pakistan zindabaad..!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Mar 25, 2021 08:39am
Congratulations Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Quba Mukthar
Mar 25, 2021 09:07am
Do we have any day which showcases our scientific, social and cultural achievements
Reply Recommend 0
aThought
Mar 25, 2021 09:07am
Pak army defeated the Soviet Union and QUAD needs it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Mar 25, 2021 09:10am
Congratulations. Let sumptuous lunch be served to all hard working army men. Deserving men.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 25, 2021 09:10am
Long Live Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JQS
Mar 25, 2021 09:23am
Long Live Pakistan !
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Mar 25, 2021 09:31am
May Allahprotect this country from natural and earth calamities Ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Akhtar
Mar 25, 2021 09:57am
Brave & organized army of Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
RP
Mar 25, 2021 10:56am
Where is Masks..see Indian parade you will see discipline maintained..Happy Pakistan day..
Reply Recommend 0
Arpi
Mar 25, 2021 11:39am
Interesting no1 is wearing a mask
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Mar 25, 2021 11:47am
@Hajira malik, How about fascists? Natural calamities have damaged Pakistan less than fascists!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 25, 2021 11:48am
Fertile land of four seasons Zindabaad. 225 million hardworking, patriotic, brave, bold, blazing, brilliant and beautiful people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Paeendabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Mar 25, 2021 12:24pm
Long live Pakistan with dignity & honor
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Mar 25, 2021 12:48pm
Long live Pakistan with prosperity, economically and hospitality.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:48pm
Salute to our armed forces, one of the best in the world. Their sacrifices have kept this nation safe and are the steel wall which the enemy can never breach.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:49pm
@Lahori, Nothing to show in terms of economy as the largest portion of tax money is invested in military and military gadgets You described India very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:50pm
@Quba Mukthar, Do we have any day which showcases our scientific, social and cultural achievements Google it and you will see the contributions.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:51pm
@Rahim, Karachi, Congratulations. Let sumptuous lunch be served to all hard working army men. Deserving men. Thank you. Wish your country also had money to buy shoes for your 2.5 million army, specially in IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:52pm
@RP, Where is Masks..see Indian parade you will see discipline maintained..Happy Pakistan day.. Saw Indian parade, less said the better. Let Pak army teach you all how to conduct parade.
Reply Recommend 0
Legs are fantastic
Mar 25, 2021 12:53pm
Military might? Are you sure?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2021 12:54pm
Pak armed forces defeated and demised the soviet union in Afghanistan and now turn to demise another artifical union to the east.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Khan
Mar 25, 2021 01:41pm
@Lahori, Without strong army our fate worst then Iraq and Syria
Reply Recommend 0
Quba Mukthar
Mar 25, 2021 01:42pm
@Zak, Google searching for last one hour. Lets wait for some more time.
Reply Recommend 0

