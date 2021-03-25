Pakistan Day military parade under way in Islamabad

The grand military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, that was previously postponed due to "inclement weather", is currently under way in Islamabad.

The Army School of Music kicked off celebrations by performing national songs. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a limited number of spectators have been allowed to attend the parade that is being held at Parade Ground near the Shakarparian hills.

The civil and military leadership as well as foreign dignitaries are attending the annual event.

The parade will showcases the local cultures of the four provinces. Cultural delegates and floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir will be featured during the ceremony.

According to Radio Pakistan, the contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct a march past while fighter jets will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

As per the notifications issued by the deputy commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there is local holiday in the twin cities in connection with the military parade.

To facilitate the parade, Islamabad traffic police will restrict traffic on the Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero point between 5:00am to 2:00pm. Islamabad traffic police has specified alternate routes to facilitate traffic flow, the report added.

Earlier this week, the military's media wing had said that the parade had been postponed due to "inclement weather and rain".